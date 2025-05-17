The chances of Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz this summer have gathered serious momentum after Bundesliga expert Christian Falk revealed extraordinary new details of the covert meeting they held with the player’s entourage, while journalist Paul Joyce has also rated the Reds’ chances of a deal.

Wirtz is regarded as one of the best German players of his generation and is seen as one of the most gifted playmakers in world football since his breakthrough into the Bayer Leverkusen side, having scored 57 goals and assisted 65 more in his 196 appearances in their colours so far.

With a G/A every 1.61 appearances, Wirtz did as much as anyone to guide Leverkusen to last season’s Bundesliga title – the first in their history – to ensure coach Xabi Alonso and their talented squad will go down in folklore.

But with Alonso now set to depart for Real Madrid, Levekusen’s golden era is set to come to an end and a number of their big names also being sold.

And with wing-back Jeremie Frimpong on the cusp of sealing a move to Liverpool, the Reds are now looking to seal an astonishing double raid on Leverkusen by also signing their creative spark in Wirtz in what could prove a British record transfer.

To that end, German football insider, Christian Falk, has revealed on The Daily Briefing, has revealed that the Wirtz family recently flew to England, and having touched down in Manchester, were quickly whisked off to Blackpool, where a secret meeting with Liverpool is understood to have taken place.

In those talks, Liverpool officials – understood to be represented by sporting director Richard Hughes – are said to have presented to Wirtz exactly how they would see the player fitting into Arne Slot’s side and how a move to Anfield could help take his career to the next level.

Tracking their exact movements, Falk has revealed that at 10am on Thursday, Wirtz’s family boarded a private Embraer Legacy 550 jet before returning via a discreet Dutch-German airstrip several hours later the same day.

And while Manchester City are also interested in the player rated in the €150m (£126m, $167m) bracket, it’s understood the Reds are currently AHEAD in the race for the 22-year-old.

DON’T MISS 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

Wirtz to Liverpool? Joyce shares what he knows

Dedicated Liverpool FC writer Joyce, meanwhile, has also provided an update on Liverpool’s prospects of luring Wirtz to Anfield.

Writing in The Times, Joyce firstly claimed Liverpool are on the brink of sealing a £30m deal for Frimpong, who is deemed as an ‘attractive proposition’ due to his positional versatility and modest price tag.

Turning his attention to Wirtz, Joyce indicated that the Reds are ready to make a ‘strong pitch’ for the 22-year-old if he were to ‘show an inclination’ for a move to England this summer.

However, he cautions that by stating there is a belief within the corridors of power at Anfield that Wirtz will either stay with Leverkusen this summer or will push instead to join Bayern Munich, with the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions also extremely keen on a deal.

But with Leverkusen preferring not to strengthen a direct rival, Joyce claims Liverpool are ready to position themselves to sign the player if the signs are that a move away from Germany is the likely outcome.

On the flip side, the chances of a move to Anfield for Wirtz have been played down by journalist Ben Jacobs.

‘Liverpool are interested in Florian Wirtz but believe he will either move to Bayern or stay at Leverkusen,’ he wrote on X.

‘If Wirtz decides to move to the Premier League, Liverpool could advance things. Same situation for Manchester City. There has been contact from Liverpool with Wirtz’s camp, but denials from sources that an in-person meeting took place with his parents.’

As of Manchester City’s interest, TEAMtalk understands the player has been an absolute top priority for Pep Guardiola this summer, with their interest in his signing dating back some 18 months. And with just two years remaining on his deal, sources have revealed there is a strong chance that Wirtz will leave the BayArena this summer.

Liverpool transfer latest: £60m bid for Prem star coming; Brazil striker wanted

Liverpool have emerged as strong admirers of Adam Wharton, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Premier League champions are contemplating a formal offer for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

The Reds will likely have scouts in attendance on Saturday when Wharton and Co take on Man City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are seriously considering making a bid for a Brazil international striker.

Elsewhere, with a deal for Frimpong imminent, David Ornstein has also revealed the three factors that make a move so tempting for Liverpool, while Alan Shearer has been explaining how it will impact Conor Bradley.

And finally, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign one of Ligue 1’s best players, according to a report.

VOTE: What position should Liverpool prioritise this summer?