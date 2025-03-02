Jorrel Hato is just one of three Ajax players on Liverpool's radar

Liverpool have taken another look at Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, but were also watching two of his teammates on their most recent scouting mission, a report has revealed.

Hato has been identified as one of Liverpool’s top targets for the summer as they aim to bring in a left-footed defender. The Dutchman can play either as a centre-back or full-back, but both roles are ones Liverpool could be looking to reinforce. With that in mind, Hato ticks a lot of boxes as Arne Slot continues his Anfield revival.

Eager to keep up their pursuit of the Ajax academy graduate, who turns 19 next week, Liverpool have been scouting Hato recently to get as much insight on him as possible.

According to TBR Football, their latest scouting trip took place last week, when Ajax hosted Go Ahead Eagles and claimed a 2-0 win.

Hato played at left-back, but he wasn’t the only member of Francesco Farioli’s squad that Liverpool were looking at.

According to the report, Liverpool also took notes on Anton Gaaei, a Danish 22-year-old right-back who joined Ajax from Viborg in 2023, and Mika Godts, a Belgian 19-year-old forward who joined Ajax from Genk in the same year.

TBR claims Hato could cost Liverpool £40m, but no asking prices have been mentioned for the other players on their radar.

Gaaei could be being viewed as a potential successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is approaching the end of his contract at Liverpool and is wanted by Real Madrid.

Godts, meanwhile, is a right-footed left winger, so would be competing for a role with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz at Anfield, rather than being a potential successor to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool keeping options open at left-back

The update about Hato comes in the wake of Liverpool also being heavily linked with a move for Antonee Robinson at left-back.

In fact, Robinson has been described as Liverpool’s top target for the position, where they want to phase out Andy Robertson.

And the latest on that front implied that the Fulham full-back would be open on a move to Liverpool, so it remains to be seen if they would prioritise getting that deal over the line ahead of one for Hato – or if they could have room for both players, given the latter’s versatility.

After all, Liverpool don’t have any left-footed centre-backs in their current squad. So even though Hato has played at left-back for most of the season, he could fill a different role at Liverpool if they go for Robinson as well.

Other left-backs to have been linked with Liverpool include Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

There have also been whispers of interest in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, who similarly to Hato could be seen as a hybrid option for the centre-back and left-back roles.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

Meanwhile, a more senior option than Gaaei that Liverpool could swoop for at right-back is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Kimmich is currently scheduled to become a free agent in the summer. He has caught the attention of Arsenal, but Liverpool are also in the race to sign him.

And reports have explained how Liverpool would plan to use the Germany international, who has also enjoyed a successful career as a midfielder.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly willing to let Giorgi Mamardashvili spend another season out on loan while Alisson Becker is their first-choice goalkeeper.

And the Reds are also in the race for a standout Serie A winger, as they battle Newcastle.

Who is Jorrel Hato?

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato has mainly been playing as a left-back this season, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender. He has a bright future ahead.