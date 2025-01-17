Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Angelo Stiller at VfB Stuttgart after identifying the 23-year-old as a possible solution to their midfield hunt, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool have added Stiller to their list of targets as Arne Slot looks to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer. Reds scouts have been following his performances closely in recent weeks, with Stiller’s solid displays helping him rise up the shortlist at Anfield.

Stuttgart are working to renew the Germany star’s contract, with his current deal set to expire in June 2027. However, if no agreement is reached in the coming months, then the Bundesliga club will be forced to consider suitable offers ahead of next season.

Stuttgart chiefs have decided they will consider bids in the region of €40million (£33.8m / $41.2m) for Stiller.

The three-cap international is attracting interest from many European clubs who are all keeping tabs on his situation.

Developments are expected after the January window closes. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool will continue to remain well-informed about him in the coming months ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Stiller will certainly be a name discussed at Liverpool in the summer window, especially if Stuttgart are unable to finalise a new contract with him in the coming weeks.

Liverpool tried to land a new No 6 last summer, holding talks with Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

Ultimately, though, Zubimendi rejected the chance to link up with Slot as he decided to remain at Sociedad.

Arsenal have now put themselves in pole position to snare the Spain star, forcing Liverpool to turn their attention to other defensive midfielders such as Stiller.

Liverpool transfers: ‘Tremendous’ move suggested; Alexander-Arnold ‘decision’

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has given his verdict on two potential Reds moves.

Murphy has urged Liverpool to consider Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as he is a ‘tremendous’ winger, even if he is ‘not everybody’s cup of tea’.

The pundit also labelled Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi a ‘terrific’ player and suggested the Englishman could be Virgil van Dijk’s successor.

While Liverpool are confident over Van Dijk’s new deal, they are bracing themselves for Trent Alexander-Arnold to move on.

Reports claim the right-back has informed Real Madrid of his decision to leave Liverpool and head to the Spanish capital this year.

Madrid are expected to return with a new offer for Alexander-Arnold this month, though Liverpool do not want to lose him mid-season.

Who is Angelo Stiller?

By Samuel Bannister

A product of Bayern Munich’s legendary academy, Stiller made three appearances for the club – two in the Champions League and one in the DFB-Pokal – before moving to Hoffenheim in 2021.

It was with Hoffenheim – and under the wing of his former Bayern youth boss, Sebastien Hoeness – that the midfielder made his Bundesliga breakthrough, making 26 league appearances in his debut season. And after 20 more the following season, he followed Hoeness again to sign for Stuttgart in 2023.

Since then, Stiller has gone from strength to strength, securing a runners-up Bundesliga finish last season and even earning his Germany debut in 2024. But what kind of player is he?

The fact that Stiller’s first goal for Stuttgart came seven months after his arrival at the club is an indication that he isn’t the most attack-minded midfielder. Instead, his strengths lie in his defensive abilities and conductive nature from the middle of the park.

A profile of Stiller on the Bundesliga’s official website suggested he ‘plays a bit like Joshua Kimmich’, which isn’t a bad player to base yourself on as a rising German midfielder. He has even drawn comparisons to Toni Kroos, having effectively stepped into his vacant space in the national team squad. It’s a style Stiller acknowledges as one he’s modelling his game on, even though he doesn’t class himself in the same bracket of ability as Kroos.

Yet Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has even suggested Stiller would be a good signing for Barcelona as he would ‘organise their midfield’. If an icon of the game like that believes Stiller could make his mark in one of the best teams in the world, it’s a promising sign of his ability.

From the base of midfield, Stiller’s pass completion rates this season have been hovering around the 90% mark. He’s someone who can progress play and is integral to how his team build up their attacks.

But as a holding midfielder, is he defensively sound? The answer is that he passes that test with flying colours too.

Stiller is a strong deep-lying playmaker who has been nurtured excellently by Hoeness, but might be ready to make his name elsewhere and under the tutelage of someone else.

