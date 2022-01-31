Liverpool’s late deal to sign Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho has fallen through, despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs.

Just minutes after Monday’s transfer deadline passed, it was reported that the deal collapsed due to the Football League not having any deal sheets for the proposed loan back agreement.

The Reds had earlier bid a bargain £5million for the talented 19-year-old attacking midfielder. That fee was then said to have been agreed between the two clubs.

However, The Times’ Paul Joyce explained that a summer agreement could still happen: “Liverpool did not complete Fabio Carvalho deal with Fulham by deadline.

“However, if all parties agree there can still be a pre-agreement for the player to move to Liverpool in July. There is no immediate time pressure for that agreement to be reached.”

Carvalho was expected to complete an Anfield switch and then head back to Fulham on loan.

The Reds will now have to wait until the summer to complete a deal. However, they could now face competition from other sides for a player described as one of the best youngsters operating in the second tier of English football.

Klopp thrilled with Diaz deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool have announced the signing of winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto on a long-term contract, much to the delight of Jurgen Klopp.

It has been a key task for Liverpool to find more depth in attack throughout the transfer window. It recently became clear that they were focusing on Colombian winger Diaz.

He enjoyed a positive 2021, in which he was the joint-top scorer at the Copa America along with Lionel Messi. A move to a bigger European league soon beckoned.

Tottenham tried to take him after making an approach to Porto. But Liverpool quickly overtook them in the transfer battle. Now, they have won the race.

Diaz has signed a long-term deal with Liverpool after completing a medical. The new number 23 will join up with his new teammates after his international duties with Colombia.

He will add a new element to an attack that already comprises Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, along with a couple of backup options.

The 25-year-old’s first message as a Liverpool player was a simple one. In a short video, he said: “I am very happy to have signed for Liverpool.”

But his new manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his own enthusiasm about the done deal.

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer. And that’s very much the case with Luis.

“He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want.

“He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

Klopp thanks Porto and Colombia for Luis Diaz deal

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season [in the Champions League], we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.

“We know Porto is an outstanding club who nurture players in the best possible way and provide a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I have to say, have been tough negotiators.

“We also have to say thank you to the Colombia FA. They were so helpful in allowing us the time to complete this deal. They have a big game on Tuesday and I know as well as anyone how important preparation is for matches. So for them to allow us a few hours to finalise the transfer without impacting their training was greatly appreciated.

“I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership. Also the football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.”