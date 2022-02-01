Liverpool believe they can secure the signature of Fabio Carvalho before the summer to avoid a costly repeat of a prior deal they conducted, per reports.

Liverpool had appeared on course to sign the Portuguese-born winger on deadline day. The Reds had initially made a £5m offer the Fulham winger who is out of contract in the summer.

The Cottagers stood firm and held out for a greater fee. With just hours remaining before the 11pm deadline ended, Liverpool finally saw a renewed offer accepted.

However, despite conducting a medical and a deal being agreed, there was insufficient time to complete the process. As such, when February 1 rolled around, the 19-year-old had eluded Liverpool’s grasp.

Nonetheless, the club reportedly retain strong hope of finishing what they started. And according to the Mirror, they could sign off on an agreement much sooner than the summer.

Harvey Elliott example serves as Carvalho warning

They state Liverpool sought to conduct their business in January for two main reasons. Firstly, to avoid a tribunal which would determine what fee Fulham would receive if Carvalho was signed as a free agent in the summer.

The second reason stemmed from wishing to avoid competing with other clubs for his signature in six months’ time.

Liverpool have gone to a tribunal in the past for players like Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke. That process was also used to determine Harvey Elliott’s fee when also signed from Fulham. On that occasion, Liverpool were made to pay a record fee for a 16-year-old at a tribunal – £4.3m.

However, given Liverpool have already agreed a fee with Fulham, a tribunal may no longer be necessary. That is providing both clubs are happy to proceed with the move for the fee that was agreed last night.

The Mirror state there is no time pressure for Liverpool to complete the new structure of deal before Carvalho’s contract expires at the end of June. That gives the Reds ample time to be satisfied with the winger’s medical and take stock on the personal terms offered.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano echoed many of the Mirror’s sentiments. He also described Liverpool as ‘confident’ of finding a solution to seal Carvalho’s deal ahead of a summer arrival.

As the Mirror suggested, Romano also confirmed Liverpool wish to avoid a tribunal. And in further good news, Romano added both Carvalho and his agents are also keen to avoid that process.

Liverpool plotting £118m midfield revamp

Meanwhile, Liverpool are already putting the wheels in motion to sign both Aurelien Tchouameni and Youri Tielemans this summer, claims a report.

According to journalist Kevin Palmer, as cited by Football.London, Liverpool are now focusing on the impressive midfield pair.

Liverpool may have moved for Tchouameni in January had Tottenham’s interest in Luis Diaz not forced them into a change of approach. However, Edwards, who leaves his job on June 30, plans to finish with a flourish by landing Tchouameni at the end of the season instead.

Liverpool are being quoted a £68m fee for the teenager, branded the next Steven Gerrard in France.

The Reds are also keen to add Youri Tielemans to their midfield this summer, the report claims. The Belgian is being tracked by Arsenal, but Liverpool want to sign the £50m-rated star to play alongside Tchouameni.

He falls out of contract in summer 2023, leaving Leicester with little choice but to sell.

Liverpool are likely to fund the two arrivals with some sales, however. Indeed, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino could all be sacrificed.

