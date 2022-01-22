Fulham manager Marco Silva has said that the club have to do everything to keep Liverpool transfer target Fabio Carvalho at the club.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has proved a fantastic addition to Fulham first team at his young age. He has come through the ranks at Craven Cottage, spending most of last season in the Under-23s.

But after netting 11 goals in 13 Premier League 2 games, he earned a promotion to the first team.

Carvalho subsequently featured in four of Fulham’s last five top-flight games, netting once. As such, he has become a vital player for Silva’s side in the Championship.

And as a result of his recent rise, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are among the clubs looking at signing him. Tottenham, Southampton and West Ham are also showing interest from the Premier League.

With his current Fulham contract running out at the end of the season, Fulham have tried to get Carvalho to sign a new deal, to no avail so far.

Silva said of the situation (via the Liverpool Echo): “We have to do something different.

“Unfortunately for us as a club, this has happened more than once. We have to prevent this type of situation.

“I know that now football is different, some young players think in a different way as well.

“It’s not normal for it to happen so many times in the last few years for Fulham. The reality is we are talking about more players, not just Fabio.”

Indeed, should Liverpool sign Carvalho, they would be poaching a second star Fulham youngster following the 2020 signing of Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn and has come straight into the first team this term. He impressed in the early parts of the campaign but remains out with an ankle injury he suffered in September.

Carvalho one of several Liverpool targets

In other news, reports have claimed that Liverpool are also looking at Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 25-year-old Switzerland has impressed since his 2017 move from Young Boys.

And he has attracted the attention of a host of Europe’s top clubs, especially since he is into the final six months of his contract.

Manchester United reportedly eyed a deal for him, but they have now backed out.

Liverpool are therefore one of three teams who have submitted a serious approach.