Liverpool should add competition for the current young crop of young talent fighting for game time by signing Fabio Carvalho, one pundit has said.

The Reds have always had a reputation for developing young talents and that has proved no different under Jurgen Klopp. In fact, the manager has brought through and made first-team regulars out of a number of youngsters.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the pick of the bunch. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams are now regularly in the team and on the bench, respectively.

That was the case for 18-year-old Harvey Elliott this season until his nasty ankle injury.

Nevertheless, he is on his way back and one pundit believes Klopp should add competition for the midfielder by signing Carvalho.

The 19-year-old has, like Elliott did, risen through Fulham’s youth ranks and stood out in the Championship. However, he is in the final year of his contract and TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool and Tottenham are among the teams thinking about a potential raid.

Sporting director Michael Edwards is keeping close tabs on the England Under-18s star and could yet pounce this month if Fulham decide to cash in.

In any case, ex-Liverpool player Michael Thomas has urged the Reds to bring Carvalho to Anfield.

“Carvalho looks like a very bright talent,” the pundit told Caught Offside.

“Can play with both feet and has an eye for goal. Klopp has already shown that he is more than happy to play young talent and with all the experienced players at the club, it is an amazing place for younger players to come and learn about everything on and off the pitch.

“He would add to the huge amount of talent who are already at the club, so definitely a good signing.”

Carvalho spent most of last season in Fulham’s Under-23s. However,, after netting 11 goals in 13 Premier League 2 games, he earned a promotion to the first team.

Carvalho has subsequently become a vital player for the Cottagers and has scored four goals and assisted another in the last three Championship games.

Fulham trying to keep Carvalho away from Liverpool

Speaking earlier this month, Fulham boss Marco Silva insisted that, after losing Elliott to Liverpool, he is doing everything he can to keep hold of Carvalho.

The manager said: “We have to do something different.

“Unfortunately for us as a club, this has happened more than once. We have to prevent this type of situation.

“I know that now football is different, some young players think in a different way as well.

“It’s not normal for it to happen so many times in the last few years for Fulham. The reality is we are talking about more players, not just Fabio.”

Liverpool return to action after the Premier League’s break to face Fulham’s Championship rivals Cardiff in the FA Cup.