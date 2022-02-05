Liverpool have ‘personal terms agreed’ as urgent talks set to nip potential transfer tragedy in the bud

Liverpool have arranged imminent transfer talks to rectify their transfer error over Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, according to one journalist.

An agreed deadline day deal for the 19-year-old fell through after the Premier League and Championship sides failed to get the paperwork done in time. It didn’t seem too much of a tragedy because Carvalho is out of contract in the summer.

However, it does mean he remains open to approaches from other clubs. For example, Real Madrid have been linked with a bargain swoop.

And such is the attacker’s talent that he has a number of other top outfits after him. He’s bagged seven goals and five assists for the second-tier leaders this season.

So to avoid missing out, the Reds are moving quickly. Fabrizio Romano has reported they have direct contact scheduled for this month.

They will speak to Carvalho’s representatives and Fulham as they look to wrap up a deal once and for all.

The England youth international had already passed a medical and agreed personal terms. It’s hoped on Merseyside that it should therefore be straightforward.

Baring a change of mind from Carvalho, he looks likely to be at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal next season.

That is exactly what the German coach wants. He was asked about the transfer in his FA Cup pre-match press conference on Friday.

In response, Klopp said: “I don’t know, we will see. Obviously we are still interested in him, it would be crazy if not.

“But in the moment it’s not in our hands. Marco [Silva, Fulham manager] said it all in his press conference.

“It was late before the transfer window closed again and in the end it didn’t work out. But we will see what happens.”

Liverpool committed to future plan

Meanwhile, Liverpool look ready to break up their famous front three this summer with Klopp reportedly agreeing to sell one of Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino.

Mane, Firmino and Mo Salah are the trio who have spearheaded the club’s Champions League and Premier League success over the last three years.

But the time has now come for Klopp to disband the famous three as he plans for the future.

And with that news Ian McGarry, speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, says Liverpool are “actively” trying to sell Mane or Firmino…

