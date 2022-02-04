Liverpool face Euro rivals for Fabio Carvalho as giants chase bargain £500,000 transfer

Liverpool will face a battle with Real Madrid to sign Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho this summer claims a report, after failing to land the attacker in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp looked destined to land 19-year-old Carvalho on deadline day. Fulham finally agreed to a transfer fee with the Reds. Liverpool had initially made a £5m offer the Fulham winger, who is out of contract in the summer.

The Cottagers stood firm though and held out for a greater fee. But with just hours remaining before the 11pm deadline, Liverpool finally saw a renewed offer accepted.

However, despite conducting a medical and a deal being agreed, there was insufficient time to complete the process. As such, when February 1 rolled around Carvalho stayed in the capital.

Klopp and co remain confident of landing the seven-goal attacker, according to the Mirror.

Of course Carvalho is able to speak to foreign clubs to hammer out a free-transfer move ahead of the summer.

Just where Liverpool’s previous agreement lies within that scenario is unclear.

But the Reds are sure to face rivals for Carvalho after failing to get a deal over the line.

According to AS, Real Madrid have entered the race to sign the Fulham starlet along with Seville, Barcelona, ​​Borussia Dortmund and Milan.

Euro giants smell Carvalho bargain

The report claims Liverpool are still keen and they will have to arrange a compensation fee with Fulham or go to a tribunal. But as ever, with a bargain, comes plenty of interested suitors, who all know they could get a gem for less than £500,000.

According to the Athletic, FIFA rules stipulate that Fulham would be entitled to less than half a million pounds in compensation from an overseas club.

Madrid have set their sights on the promising player. And they are trying to get ahead of Liverpool between now and the summer, claims Fichajes.

Gareth Bale and Isco are set to depart at the end of the season. While Eden Hazard’s future at the Bernabeu is uncertain.

But Liverpool’s need is also great. There are question marks over the futures of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

