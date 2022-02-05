Liverpool have new competition in the race to sign Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho, and the offer of something Jurgen Klopp can’t guarantee could prove key, per a report.

The Reds came within a whisker of signing Fulham’s 19-year-old forward on deadline day. Personal terms were agreed and a medical was passed, but the finishing touches could not be applied before time ran out.

Nonetheless, hopes at Anfield remain high of landing their man when the summer rolls around.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently reported Liverpool have scheduled further talks with Fulham for later in February.

With many elements of the deal already agreed, Liverpool will be able to sign the Portuguese-born flyer in the summer – presuming both clubs and Carvalho remain on board with the transaction.

“Crazy” to give up on Fabio Carvalho – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was recently quizzed for an update on proceedings. The German said: “I don’t know, we will see. Obviously we are still interested in him, it would be crazy if not.

“But in the moment it’s not in our hands. Marco [Silva, Fulham manager] said it all in his press conference.

“It was late before the transfer window closed again and in the end it didn’t work out. But we will see what happens.”

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Liverpool may not have it all their own way.

They state AC Milan are in the mix, and the Serie A powerhouse are also making moves behind the scenes.

It’s stated AC’s efforts to land Carvalho are already ‘well underway’. Milan can sign a pre-contract agreement with Carvalho, and AC chiefs Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have been ‘active’ with the player’s representatives in recent weeks.

But AC believe their big lure will come from something they can offer that Liverpool can’t. Given the difference in quality between the forward lines of the two sides, Milan could reportedly push Carvalho straight into their starting eleven from day one.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Divock Origi at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp cannot make that same promise.

The outlet acknowledges that Liverpool do remain the frontrunners for Fabio Carvalho. Nonetheless, AC could yet spring a surprise in the coming weeks and months.

“Typical Liverpool” – Carragher assess Luis Diaz transfer

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher insisted Liverpool can now call upon something they’ve never had under Jurgen Klopp when assessing their Luis Diaz signing.

Liverpool acted fast last month when securing the signature of Colombian winger Luis Diaz for an initial £37.5m. The former FC Porto forward had been earmarked for a summer transfer to Anfield. However, interest from Tottenham and Manchester United prompted the Reds to sanction their raid six months early.

When speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Carragher gave his assessment on the transfer. In doing so, he insisted Liverpool can now call upon truly elite depth in the final third for the first time under Jurgen Klopp.

“Brilliant and it was typical Liverpool,” said Carragher (via the Liverpool Echo). “There was no real speculation that Liverpool were going to sign anyone and that’s what really impresses me about Liverpool as a club and how they do their transfer business.

“It could be a turning point but I think the signing isn’t just for right now. It’ll be how good Luis Diaz does over the next five or six years. Does he eventually break into that so-called front three if you like? Jota’s done that, can Luis Diaz be the next one to do that?

“I think it does provide much better strength behind the front four if one of them is ruled out or you’re making a change from the bench.

“It makes a huge difference because we very rarely bring someone off the bench who is on par with someone who is already on the pitch. I think this is definitely the case now.”

