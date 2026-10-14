Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano confirms £100m-plus January deal is ON

Fabrizio Romano is the latest to confirm a £100m-plus January transfer is ON, with Liverpool one of two contenders to seal the deal.

There’s one area of the pitch both Liverpool and Chelsea are short a player right now – central midfield. The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez on deadline day but saw a move to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco fall through at the eleventh hour.

The Reds, meanwhile, sold Curtis Jones to Inter Milan and opted not to sign a direct replacement, instead putting their faith in promising youngster, Trey Nyoni.

But while that was an admirable course of action to take, there’s a growing sense Andoni Iraola could begin to select Dominik Szoboszlai in the No 10 role in place of the misfiring Florian Wirtz.

If that were the case, Liverpool would effectively be reliant on Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister staying fit all season.

Accordingly, both Liverpool and Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder in 2027, and right now, there’s very few Premier League stars whose stock is higher than Alex Scott.

Alex Scott to change clubs in January?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, led the way on October 12 when breaking exclusive news of Scott becoming a genuine candidate to change clubs in January.

After a fresh round of talks with the player, Bournemouth have realised the 23-year-old will not sign a contract extension. That’s despite promising to make him the highest paid player at the club on £150,000-a-week and allowing a release clause to be inserted into any agreement. His current deal expires in the summer of 2028.

As such, cashing in at the earliest possible opportunity before his value starts to erode as he edges closer to free agency makes perfect sense.

Regarding destinations, Fletcher has been informed Chelsea are confident they’ll win the race for the new England international.

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Liverpool named by BBC and Fabrizio Romano

Soon after our exclusive, the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella took to X to confirm Bournemouth are now open to offers in January. Kinsella not only named Chelsea, but Liverpool too.

“Bournemouth are open to offers for Alex Scott in January under certain conditions,” wrote Kinsella.

“Decision to end not for sale stance came after talks with Scott’s representatives.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are among the potential suitors.”

The conditions Bournemouth want met before giving the final green light to a sale, per Ben Jacobs, are a £100m-plus bid and the Cherries being on course for Premier League survival around the time the winter window opens.

Bournemouth are yet to win a league game this season, but with highly-regarded stars like Scott and Rayan in the team, along with Eli Junior Kroupi to return, results will surely improve sooner rather than later.

Now, a fresh update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed Scott has genuine chances to leave Bournemouth in January.

Like Kinsella, Romano mentioned Liverpool who if landing Scott, would complete their fourth £100m-plus signing over the past four windows (Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola).

“Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January in case of big proposal,” wrote Romano on X.

“The stance has changed after meeting with agents as Bournemouth rejected all the proposals in the summer.

“Chelsea are still involved. Liverpool were keen also in July. Price tag expected to be over £100m.”

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