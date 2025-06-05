Reported Liverpool interest in Rafael Leao has drawn a response from Fabrizio Romano amid claims in Italy that Arne Slot was keen to partner his prospective record signing, Florian Wirtz, with the AC Milan superstar – though sources can reveal the two other wingers the Reds would love to get their hands on.

The Reds are wasting little time in strengthening their Premier League title-winning squad, with Arne Slot given significant funds this summer. And while a deal for Jeremie Frimpong was signed and sealed in advance of the window officially opening, and with Milos Kerkez soon expected to follow, it has been a strong start to the summer window for Liverpool.

However, the biggest and best move of the lot is still to follow with Liverpool locked in advanced negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a club-record deal for Wirtz, with the deal likely to cost the Reds a package worth around €150m (£127m, €172m).

But while talks are progressing to reach a final and total agreement with the Bundesliga side, reports in Italy this week have suggested Liverpool are already working on a blockbuster deal to follow up on Wirtz, with AC Milan superstar Leao the next one in their sights.

Key to his signing would be the sale of Luis Diaz, who is set to be the subject of a big-money bid from Saudi Arabia, and numerous reports in Italy claim Slot is ready to target Portugal flyer Leao as his replacement.

However, in response to those rumours, Romano has moved quickly to shut down the talk, insisting he has heard nothing about the speculation.

“I’m not aware of concrete negotiations or talks at this stage,” was Romano’s simple response to Givemesport when asked about the possibility of the 25-year-old moving to Anfield.

Revealed: The two wingers Liverpool could sign if Luis Diaz departs

Rated in the €130m bracket (£109.4m, $148.4m), a deal for Leao would not come cheap anyway.

However, there does remain the possibility that Liverpool could yet strengthen the left side of their attack this summer if Luis Diaz departs. The Colombian has been linked with moves to both Al-Nassr and Barcelona this summer, with Liverpool adopting what appears a crazy response over the winger’s contract situation.

Should Diaz depart, the Reds will have the space and funds to go out and sign a replacement, to which our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher – the man who first reported Liverpool’s interest in Milos Kerkez way back in September 2024 – has now revealed their quest in signing Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon remains very much active.

Fletcher, though, has revealed why Newcastle, understandably, will not let the former Everton man go without a fight and despite the player’s willingness to secure a move to Anfield.

Elsewhere, Fletcher has also confirmed that Liverpool have held talks with the agents of Lyon star Malick Fofana, with the Belgium winger open to a possible move to the Premier League this summer.

Liverpool are yet to submit an offer for the 20-year-old, but Fletcher can confirm the player is of interest to the Reds.

Another winger linked with Liverpool this summer is Ademola Lookman, but Ian Wright has advised the Atalanta man to consider an alternative move in the Premier League if he decides the time is right to return to England.

The chances, though, of the Reds adding Hugo Ekitike to their attack this summer are fading, with the Eintracht Frankfurt star now saying yes to a move to Chelsea and the Blues now locked in club-to-club talks to try and agree on a fee.

Elsewhere, hopes are growing that a deal for Wirtz will be done soon, with the final ‘key’ element of the record-breaking transfer currently being ironed out, while a top source has revealed Bayer Leverkusen won’t stand in the player’s way, along with the expected fee.

