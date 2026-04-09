Fabrizio Romano delivers massive Arne Slot sack update that’ll put Liverpool fans’ heads on Mars

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with what could be a telling update on Arne Slot and his future at Liverpool, and many of the club’s fans won’t like what they’re about to read.

Slot and his Liverpool side have presided over one of the worst title defences in recent memory, and barring a miracle in the Champions League, they’ll go trophyless this season.

Much of Liverpool’s online fanbase turned on Slot months ago. The match-going fans initially stuck by the Dutchman, though even many of the die-hards have now seen enough.

Liverpool fans exited early in their thousands during their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.

Slot bizarrely chose to deploy a back three against PSG on Wednesday night in a move that was tantamount to Liverpool throwing in the towel and admitting they can’t compete at elite level. The formation change has since been blasted by Jamie Carragher.

Yet despite the clamour for Slot to go, the latest from Fabrizio Romano points towards Liverpool and owners FSG sticking with the beleaguered Dutchman.

Reporting on YouTube, Romano confirmed Liverpool’s end-of-season review will determine the club’s strategy with regards to signings, exits, “and also the situation of the manager.”

Nevertheless, and what may be a clue Liverpool plan to stick with Slot, Romano revealed that despite how bad it’s been at times this season and despite the hardcore fans beginning to turn against Slot, Liverpool have NOT considered sacking the Dutchman at any point this year.

“Never in any moment have Liverpool management or owners told Arne Slot anything about a deadline or showing him no confidence,” said Romano.

“Every moment the message to Arne Slot has been about support and trust in what he’s doing. So Liverpool have always been supporting the manager.

“Then, from now until the end of the season, we have to see the results and then Liverpool will assess the situation with Slot and also players, strategies, contracts and more.

“So that’s the story, nothing is changing, even if Liverpool have lost the last three games in all competitions.”

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Latest Liverpool news – Robertson leaving / Konate staying

In other news, Liverpool have announced Andy Robertson is leaving Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer, and a reporter has revealed why the Reds never made any attempts to agree a new deal.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has backed up our exclusive story on Ibrahima Konate, with Liverpool now poised to extend the Frenchman’s stay at Anfield despite serious concerns.

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