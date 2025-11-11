Fabrizio Romano drops Arne Slot sack ‘information’ after Liverpool defeat to Man City – ‘Absolutely 100%’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) plan to get rid of Arne Slot during the international break following the defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend.

Liverpool seemed to have turned the corner following wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, but the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday indicated that the defending English champions are still not in great shape and have to step up their game.

Arne Slot’s side are as low as eighth in the Premier League table right now after 11 rounds of matches and are already eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Questions were raised on Slot’s future in October as Liverpool lost four Premier League matches in a row, and some fans will have been wondering whether FSG would pull the trigger after the defeat to Man City.

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that FSG has no plan whatsoever of sacking Slot, adding that the players also have full confidence in the Liverpool manager.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It has been a complicated start to the season for Liverpool, but what we can say is that the information arrives very clear.

“Liverpool keep backing the manager, Arne Slot, Liverpool keep supporting the coach, Liverpool keep believing Arne Slot is the right man for this job, is the right man to fix this situation, is the right man to help this team perform after many signings, after many changes, after different things compared to last season.

“And so, Liverpool maintain their confidence in the manager.

“There is no contact with any other agent or representative of a different manager.

“There is full trust in Arne Slot – from the players and from the club.

“So, the situation remains absolutely 100% under control, and Liverpool have absolutely no intention to change anything.

“That’s important to clarify, as after the defeats, obviously some fans keep asking what’s going to happen with the coach, what’s going to happen with the club, what’s going to happen with the owners, but they are all going in the same direction.”

READ NEXT 🔴 ‘Absolutely inexcusable’ Florian Wirtz verdict given in German media as Liverpool player says he’s ‘very happy’

Liverpool working on new Arne Slot contract – sources

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are planning to hand manager Arne Slot a new contract.

Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool manager in the summer of 2024 and guided Liverpool to the Premier League title last season.

The 47-year-old signed a three-year contract with Liverpool, who hope to extend it before the end of the season.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on November 5: “Liverpool have been planning talks over an extension to Slot’s contract, and plans to do so will remain on track so that there is a conclusion before the end of the season.

“Slot signed a three-year contract when he took control in 2024, and ideally, it has been the case that an extension will be in place before next season to avoid any speculation over his future.

“In-roads have already been made and, on the back of outwitting both Unai Emery and Xabi Alonso, Slot has shown again that he has what it takes to lead Liverpool forwards longer-term.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: New suitors for Konate, Kylian Mbappe message

Meanwhile, Liverpool have identified a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah – he plays in the Premier League and has already worked under Reds manager Arne Slot.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, the name of the new club that now want to sign Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate.

And finally, Kylian Mbappe has told Real Madrid which Liverpool star to sign in 2026.