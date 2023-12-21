Fabrizio Romano assesses Liverpool chances of explosive double defender raid as Klopp targets €130m duo

Liverpool are very much in the hunt to add a new central defender to their mix in 2024, with Fabrizio Romano revealing all he knows about their chances of signing either Goncalo Inacio or Piero Hincapie.

The Merseysiders are ready to step up in their pursuit to add a new centre-half to their squad after losing experienced star Joel Matip to a season-ending ACL injury. And while Jurgen Klopp has afforded more opportunities to young defender Jarell Quansah since, he knows that, with Liverpool chasing glory on four fronts, his side may need to add another option to their ranks.

As a result, the Reds boss has seemingly drawn up a list of three to four players in which he’d love to sign to fill in for the unfortunate Matip. However, one of those has already been scrubbed off his list with PSG closing in on the signing of Sao Paulo’s upcoming defender Lucas Beraldo.

In addition, it was reported earlier this week, after a period of extensive scouting, that Liverpool have decided against a January move for another of those options in £30m-rated Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

Thankfully, though, Klopp does have a number of other options in mind, with Inacio and Hincapie – and vitally both of whom are left footed – very much in the forefront of his mind.

Deals for either player, particularly mid-season, will not be easy.

However, we revealed last month that Sporting Lisbon star Inacio has been on their radar for a number of years following an extensive two-year scouting mission. As a result, Liverpool are ready to make their move for the 22-year-old in 2024.

Liverpool chances of signing Hincapie and Inacio revealed

And it was confirmed on Wednesday that Klopp is also very much on the trail of Hincapie, despite the Bayer Leverkusen defender finding game-time a little hard to come by this season.

To that end, Liverpool would potentially need a favour from their iconic former midfielder Xabi Alonso to get a deal done for the €70m-rated Ecuadorian.

Now transfer expert Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s prospects of signing either defender in 2024.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano insists the Reds are yet to make contact over either player, though admits Klopp is making a new central defender a priority over the next two transfer windows.

“Liverpool are another club looking at centre-backs but so far no contacts have taken place with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie from what I’m told,” Romano began.

“Hincapie has been strongly linked with Liverpool and other top clubs as he’s looked like a superb young talent for some time now, and he’s also not playing as often as he might have expected, so it’s normal to see new stories about the player,” Romano said.

The 21-year-old has lost his place in the Bayer side this season, with Alonso preferring a back three of Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba.

And with a €70m (£60.7m) release clause in his deal, there is a strong feeling that an exit may well be on the cards.

Inacio cheaper option for Liverpool

With Real Madrid and Tottenham also linked with Hincapie, any chase for the 30-times capped Ecuador international would not be easy.

However, the Reds could find it far easier to sign Inacio, with the Sporting CP centre-half €10m (£8.7m) cheaper at €60m (£52m).

His current deal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade expires in summer 2027 and, aware his release clause may just be too low, Sporting are looking to reward him with a pay rise and push his exit clause up towards the €100m (£86.7m) mark.

As a result, the Reds may feel it is best to strike now before being forced to pay more.

And as Romano points out, Sporting are unwilling to negotiate any sort of fee for less than his current exit fee.

“Liverpool have also been one of a number of teams linked with Goncalo Inacio, but the only way to sign him is to pay his €60m release clause to Sporting and no one has approached Sporting until now.

“Let’s see if that changes soon, but for now there is nothing advanced for Liverpool with either Hincapie or Inacio.”

In addition to Quansah, Liverpool also have Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez who can partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence. But a solid addition next month could consolidate a squad who is very much in the hunt on four fronts this season.

