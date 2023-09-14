Fabrizio Romano backs Liverpool to seal €40m transfer raid for Brazil sensation Klopp ‘really likes’

Liverpool are expected to rekindle talks for the signing of Andre from Brazilian side Fluminense ahead of the January window, with Fabrizio Romano making clear Jurgen Klopp’s desire to get a deal for the €40m-rated midfielder done.

The Merseysiders spent the summer window rebuilding their midfield with four new players arriving to the total cost of £145.2m. And while Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Waturu Endo and Ryan Gravenberch will all give their engine room additional fizz, it seems Klopp is far from finished his spending.

Indeed, with six players departing from midfield over the summer, Klopp is, in effect, still two players down. And with rumours circulating that Thiago Alcatantara will be the next to leave, possibly even some time this week, it is little wonder to see Liverpool eyeing up further signings.

To that end, Liverpool interest in 22-year-old Fluminense star Andre is well documented. The Reds made an approach to sign the once-capped Brazil international over the summer, only to be told that – given the Brazilian season was still in full swing – any move was impossible at this moment in time.

However, it will clearly be a different matter come the summer window with Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt as good as giving the green light for a possible January move for his player.

“The chief executive of Liverpool contacted me directly,” Bittencourt told Caua Tinoco. “And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell a player now and I don’t deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December’.”

Fabrizio Romano backing Andre to still join Liverpool

With the Reds still seeking further additions in midfield, Romano is adamant their pursuit for Andre is far from finished. And he is backing Klopp and Co to push through a January move for the player.

“It’s not over; it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre,” Roman said on his Here We Go podcast. “They had positive conversations with Fluminense; they have good relationships.

“Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said ‘no way the player is leaving’, so credit to Fluminense.

“It was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player. This is a special player, this is not a normal player. Andre is a very, very good player.”

Fluminense wanted to keep Andre over the summer due to their ongoing particapation in the Copa Libertadores, and the decision appears to have been vindicated with the Brazilian side now through to the semi-finals, where they face domestic rivals Internacional in the last four.

The player currently has a €40m (£34.4m) exit clause in his contract, meaning they will be powerless to block the move if Liverpool trigger the deal in January.

And the good relations between the clubs, with Liverpool not acting on that interest in the summer, means his potential move to Merseyside will come with the blessing of the Brazilian side.

