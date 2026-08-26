Fabrizio Romano drops Bradley Barcola to Liverpool bombshell – ‘at any moment’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Bradley Barcola and his potential transfer to Liverpool amid what was claimed to be a decisive round of talks on Tuesday night.

Liverpool are determined to sign two wingers in the final week of the summer transfer window, with Bradley Barcola their undisputed No 1 target.

Yankuba Minteh had been prioritised over Ibrahim Mbaye for the second arrival, though a remarkable price hike from Brighton has seen that deal go cold. The Reds are now exploring alternatives for arrival No 2.

In any case, it’s Barcola who remains the true prize and personal terms with the France international have long since been sealed.

PSG are open to selling, and with three new forwards (Torres, Akliouche, Godts) already banked this summer, they have lowered their initial £145m asking price.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, was informed PSG are now prepared to accept a bid of around £120m.

That is welcome news at Liverpool who are hesitant to make Barcola the most expensive player in British football history. The current record-holder, Alexander Isak (£125m), hasn’t lived up to that price tag or mantle just yet.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein insisted a crunch round of club-to-club talks regarding Barcola’s transfer would take place on Tuesday night.

However, the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, claims those talks that occurred on Tuesday were no more important that the discussions that were held the day before, or the day before that, for example.

According to Romano’s information, the ‘here we go’ confirmation in this transfer saga could now come at any moment.

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool could be approved at any moment – Fabrizio Romano

“It’s true that contacts took place on Tuesday,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “But it’s also true that contacts took place on Monday, on Sunday, on Saturday, on Friday…

“Liverpool and PSG are talking every single day. They’ve been discussing about the transfer fee, the structure of the payment, the payment terms.

“So Liverpool and PSG are having daily exchanges about this deal. I told you that the reporting on this one is different to many other stories about bid accepted, bid sent, bid rejected, because of these direct conversations taking place.

“Now, Liverpool remain in talks with PSG and remain hopeful of an agreement for Barcola.

“Nothing changed on Tuesday night, so no big changes, no big stories. I think after a very long saga we are all tired at the end of the window, as a journalist, as fans, and all the people involved in the industry.

“I think at this point the only thing that matters is the offer accepted and the here we go.”

Romano went on to add: “At any moment could be the moment for the here we go because the two clubs are in direct conversations.

“If PSG decide to accept what Liverpool are offering, at any moment it could be the green light, medical test and contract signing.

“But don’t forget that Barcola plus one in could mean Cody Gakpo out. This is the way.”

Gakpo has agreed personal terms with Tottenham, while Manchester City are attempting to hijack the move.