Fabrizio Romano goes ‘all in’ on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool with agreement done

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, with an agreement on personal terms confirmed and two connected deals spelling good news for the Reds.

Barcola, 23, is Liverpool’s top target for the wing positions and the player they intend to break the bank for this summer.

The France international wants out of PSG and despite attracting interest from Premier League champions Arsenal, he only has eyes for Anfield.

Earlier on Friday, both Fabrizio Romano and our own transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed an agreement on personal terms between Barcola and Liverpool is now in place.

With the player side of the deal settled, all eyes are on whether Liverpool and PSG can meet in the middle and shake hands on a deal structure and transfer fee.

The two clubs are in daily talks regarding that very subject. But as yet, there’s been no breakthrough, with PSG demanding a mammoth €170m / £145m fee.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are prepared to spend upwards of £120m and potentially even slightly more than the £125m they paid when making Alexander Isak their record buy last year. However, they have no intention of going all the way to £145m.

Earlier this week, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, hinted the reason Liverpool are yet to table an official opening offer is because they believe PSG will lower their asking price once they’ve brought in attacking reinforcements.

Maghnes Akliouche has been banked via Monaco, though Luis Enrique’s side were also pushing to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona and Mika Godts from Ajax.

Agreements to sign Torres (€50m) and Godts (€55m) have now been struck, with Romano confirming the pair had already travelled to Paris on Friday night to undergo medicals.

He wrote on X: ‘Ferran Torres and Mika Godts are BOTH in Paris right now, ready for medical at Paris Saint-Germain. Both here we go, confirmed.’

Fabrizio Romano goes ‘all in’ on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

With Torres and Godts on the cusp of joining, Romano took to YouTube to provide an update on Barcola to Liverpool, which he now expects to ramp up as a result of the other moves PSG have just made.

“What does it (the Torres and Godts arrivals) mean? That there is an expectation there could be movements around the situation of Bradley Barcola,” declared Romano.

“Because the situation of Barcola remains absolutely linked to Liverpool. I never stopped telling you and I remain absolutely all in on this story, because Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola, and because I was believing in this news already in April, May, when the story and the narrative around was that Barcola was untouchable. But I remain on this story again today.

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“Liverpool are still trying for Barcola. There’s still a gap in financial valuation between what PSG want and what Liverpool offer, but they’re still working for Barcola.

“The financial agreement with the player is okay, and now Liverpool and PSG keep talking, exchanging messages and discussing for Barcola.

“The deal is alive.”

Barcola arrival will facilitate Cody Gakpo sale

Liverpool’s aim is to sign Barcola and one more winger, even despite Victor Munoz’s arrival earlier this summer.

Their reasoning for wanting two more wide men is simple – they’ll greenlight a lucrative sale for Cody Gakpo if securing a double coup.

The Dutchman wants out of Anfield and Tottenham are determined to sign Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho to provide Roberto De Zerbi with two new starters out wide.

Liverpool’s asking price for Gakpo is around £70m, though despite the Dutchman’s sub-par season last term, Spurs aren’t put off by that number.