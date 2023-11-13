Fabrizio Romano claims Brazilian centre-back linked with ‘top club’ Liverpool not quite ready for step up

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has seemingly ruled out a proposed Liverpool move for a highly-rated 19-year-old Brazilian centre-back in the new year.

On Sunday, we brought you reports that Reds officials had flown out to Brazil to solidify their interest in Sao Paulo star Lucas Beraldo, as Jurgen Klopp looks to the future.

Finding a new centre-back for the long term is known to have become an issue that the Liverpool boss feels is a priority need going forward, with current first-choice duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both over the age of 30.

And, while Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are well below that threshold, the duo have both had their fair share of injury and form issues during their time at Anfield.

That search for a young defender has led them to Beraldo, who Klopp is reportedly showing a concrete interest in.

The report from The Sun, which emerged over the weekend, states that Liverpool are willing to make a £20m offer for the player during the January transfer window. That’s despite the fact that the teenager reportedly has a €60m (£52.6m) release clause in his terms with Sao Paulo.

The player, who has already made 47 appearances for Sao Paulo despite his tender age, is currently under contract until 2026.

And, while Beraldo looks an impressive prospect, Romano claims that he knows nothing of a potential move and does not think the youngster is quite ready for the challenges presented by the Premier League.

“Lucas Beraldo – There has been talk of Liverpool being interested in signing Brazilian youngster Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo. However, I’m not hearing anything – not aware of that or of any negotiations for him at this stage,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are always linked with many players but there’s nothing concrete so far. He’s very good player, a talented young centre-back. I like him, but I think he probably needs one more step before joining a super top club like Liverpool.”

Judging by Romano’s comments, it looks unlikely that the Reds will sign their centre-back of the future in the new year, although they could try and resurrect a deal over next summer.

DON’T MISS: Top scorers in 2023: Haaland v Kane now a battle for the ages

Klopp pinning hopes of Quansah emergence

Klopp has already been experimenting with the central defensive position during the cup competitions this campaign, with 20-year-old Jarell Quansah already getting chances to show his quality.

The Warrington-born England Under-21 international, who spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, has already featured nine times across all competitions this term.

His most recent outing was not particularly successful though as he started the 3-2 Europa League loss at Toulouse that left Klopp fuming at his team’s defensive display.

One things for certain, is that Klopp is VERY excited over the prospect of Jarell Quansah. Every time he speaks about him, he’s absolutely buzzing. We’ve got a real talent on our hands here. pic.twitter.com/KJoU4CZ0P3 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 8, 2023

Indeed, speaking after the game, Klopp said: “We were not aggressive enough. We gave balls easily away. Real mistakes.

“With all the possession you have obviously you should create more but you cannot concede three goals here, that makes no sense.

“They fought harder and it was deserved. Congratulations to Toulouse.

“You can play as good as you want but if you don’t win decisive battles you have no chance in football.”

Quansah was, however, unlucky to see a late equaliser in that game ruled out for a controversial VAR handball from Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool will be back in action on November 25 when they take on leaders Premier League Manchester City at the Etihad in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

READ MORE: Liverpool burst clear of Chelsea for €35m midfield signing as Fabrizio Romano rules Barcelona out of race