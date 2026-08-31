Fabrizio Romano confirms £30m Liverpool signing is ‘here we go’ done

Liverpool have agreed to sign Lucca Brughmans for £30m, and Fabrizio Romano has hinted what this now means for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The goalkeeping position has come under the microscope in the latter stages of the summer transfer window at Liverpool.

Alisson is 33, injury prone and in the final year of his contract. His deputy, Mamardashvili, is in the prime of his career aged 25, though is poised to spend a second successive season rooted to the bench.

The giant Georgian is frustrated at his lack of opportunities, and what’s more, Liverpool harbour doubts as to whether he’s of the calibre required to replace Alisson when the legendary Brazilian eventually leaves anyway.

As such, Mamardashvili is currently the subject of talks regarding a switch to Nottingham Forest.

With that in mind and with Liverpool weighing up an exit, the Reds moved swiftly to sign one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in all of world football.

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri was first to break news of Liverpool pursuing 18-year-old Genk stopper, Lucca Brughmans, on Sunday.

Tavolieri subsequently revealed on Monday morning that a medical had been approved, with the 6ft 7in stopper primed to join Liverpool for €35m / £30m.

Soon after, transfer guru Romano gave this move his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on X.

Liverpool to sign Lucca Brughmans for £30m – Fabrizio Romano

He wrote: ‘Liverpool have reached verbal agreement with Genk to sign 18 year old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, here we go!

‘Deal worth €35m package, expected to join in summer 2027 as #LFC already got the authorisation for medical.

‘Formal steps are yet to follow after medical. After @BobFaesen, @sachatavolieri.’

It had been speculated Brughmans would either join Liverpool straight away if Mamardashvili is moving to Forest, or he’d spend the 2026/27 campaign loaned back to Genk is Mamardashvili is staying.

As such, and given Romano stated the expectation is Brughmans now heads to Liverpool in 2027, it stands to reason Mamardashvili WON’T be joining Forest over the next 36 hours.

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Liverpool’s other goalkeeping options at present are Freddie Woodman and Viteslav Jaros, though the latter is sidelined after suffering an ACL tear back in February.

Accordingly, it would make zero sense for Liverpool to offload Mamardashvili and not bring Brughmans on board immediately.