Fabrizio Romano confirms ANOTHER Liverpool signing with triple coup confirmed

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, are planning the next phase of the club's rebuild

Liverpool are making moves in the January window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the latest of THREE additions on Thursday afternoon.

Central defence is unquestionably the area of Liverpool’s squad containing the most question marks right now. Virgil van Dijk is deep into his thirties, Ibrahima Konate is out of contract in the summer, Joe Gomez cannot stay fit and Giovanni Leoni is sidelined with an ACL injury,

The Reds hope to sign Marc Guehi either this month or at season’s end. However, Manchester City are ramping up their own pursuit, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are lurking with intent.

To ensure Liverpool’s short-term issues don’t develop into longer-term ones, the Reds have been hard at work bolstering their youth ranks with centre-back signings.

The first player Liverpool struck a deal for was Ifeane Ndukwe, who stands at a towering 6ft 6in tall despite being just 17 years old.

The Austria Vienna star will remain in situ for the remainder of the season before linking up with Liverpool in the summer.

That was followed over the past 24 hours by Liverpool confirming the capture of Burnley’s 19-year-old Noah Adekoya, who again, is a central defender.

And on Thursday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Liverpool have struck again.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Liverpool reach verbal agreement to sign left-sided centre-back Mor Ndiaye.

“Senegal defender has played at the recent U17 World Cup in Qatar; deal follows the signing of Ifeane Ndukwe from Austria Wien sealed last week. Here we go.”

Mor Ndiaye is sometimes known as Talla Ndiaye and the 18-year-old is arriving from Senegalese side Amitie FC.

Ndukwe is costing Liverpool roughly £2.6m, while Adekoya – who is from Liverpool – has joined immediately and will slot into the Under-21s for the time being.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Yan Diomande / Trent Alexander-Arnold

In other news, RB Leipzig sources insist that they have ‘no plans’ to sell Yan Diomande this January, despite ongoing links to a number of Premier League clubs, and with Liverpool and Manchester United’s plans on a possible winter window approach coming to light.

Elsewhere, stunning reports out of Spain claim a Premier League side are attempting to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to England, and it’s not Liverpool.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2026 transfer window