Darwin Nunez's exit from Liverpool has been agreed on all sides

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Darwin Nunez will be heading to Al-Hilal, as an agreement has been reached with both Liverpool and the striker.

Nunez has struggled to live up to his original price tag of £64million, which had add-ons reaching £85million. Indeed, the Uruguayan only once surpassed 10 Premier League goals in three seasons.

Though Liverpool won the league last season, Nunez scored just five goals, and Arne Slot has seemed set on bigger things.

He’s signed Hugo Ekitike and is making big attempts to land Alexander Isak, so there’s no room in the puzzle for Nunez any more.

With Liverpool known to be holding out for around £60million, there were not a lot of avenues for the striker, but Al-Hilal have been interested for some time.

In recent days, it was reported there was a verbal club-to-club agreement in place, before a few insiders reported the figures of the deal were €53million (£46.2m) plus add-ons which will see the deal surpass £50million.

Now, Romano has given the move the ‘here we go’ stamp, stating there is an agreement ‘between all parties’.

Along with the aforementioned finances, Romano states Nunez will be joining on a three-year deal, with a medical to come.

Isak offer to follow

The move is particularly relevant to Liverpool’s interest in Isak, as with Nunez leaving, there’s more money in the bank to raise the offer for Newcastle star Isak from £110million.

It is known that once the Magpies secure a replacement for the Swede, Liverpool will look to pounce for him.

And with more money available to them, they can ensure their next offer is accepted in quick time.

The Reds will simply wait and hope Newcastle can find themselves an Isak replacement, with Benjamin Sesko looking likely to instead join Manchester United.

Liverpool will hope one of the Magpies’ five backup options – TEAMtalk know Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Nicolas Jackson, Samu Aghehowa and Lois Openda to be on the list – will come to fruition.

Liverpool round-up: Guehi labelled perfect

Elsewhere at Liverpool, in the centre-back position, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has called Marc Guehi “perfect” for them.

At £50million, he suggests the defender is “probably worth it.”

TEAMtalk is aware Guehi is waiting to see if an offer materialises, while it’s felt to be unlikely that Newcastle will instead be the side who land him.

Meanwhile, it’s reported RB Leipzig are in talks over the signing of Harvey Elliott.

