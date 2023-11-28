Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that’ll hand Liverpool perfect signing and kickstart new era

Liverpool could land an ideal successor to manager Jurgen Klopp, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place between Reds target Xabi Alonso and his current club Bayer Leverkusen.

In April last year, Klopp signed a new Liverpool contract which is designed to keep him at Anfield until June 2026. He therefore ended speculation about managing the German national team any time soon.

However, the 56-year-old will not be penning another Liverpool deal in the near future. German journalist Christian Falk explained on Friday how it is too early for Klopp to even consider fresh terms, while his ‘big target’ after Liverpool is to manage the German national team.

Klopp is fully committed to Liverpool and will likely see out his latest contract in its entirety, as long as the Merseyside giants allow him to do so.

Although, Liverpool do need to have a plan in mind for when the hugely influential manager does leave. And it would be fantastic if they brought former midfielder Alonso back to Anfield.

The Spaniard made 210 appearances for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and winning trophies such as the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Alonso spent time coaching at Real Madrid and Real Sociedad before landing at Leverkusen in October 2022. And he has made a great impression during his time in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen have won 11 out of their 12 league matches so far this term, putting them top of the table ahead of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Alonso’s side have also blitzed their way to the top of their Europa League group, having won all four matches and scored 12 goals in the process.

Fabrizio Romano discusses Liverpool target’s future

There has been talk of an agreement between Alonso and Leverkusen which allows one of his former clubs – Liverpool, Bayern or Madrid – to capture him for a reduced price.

In his daily briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano has confirmed there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place between Alonso and Leverkusen. But Liverpool will still have to pay a premium if they are to snare the 42-year-old away from the BayArena.

‘What he [Alonso] is doing with Bayer Leverkusen is really special. Their numbers this season are incredible – they’ve won all their games apart from one draw, and have scored 62 goals, conceding just 14.

‘It’s a special team, playing fantastic football, and sitting top of the Bundesliga table and their Europa League group. Alonso is a fantastic manager, and it’s no surprise to see links with other clubs now, though I’m told there is no proper release clause in his contract.

‘There is nothing official for other clubs to trigger – I’m told it’s just a gentleman’s agreement between Alonso and the Leverkusen board. Alonso was on the list of some clubs this summer, but Leverkusen insisted he was staying, but that they would let him go to a top, top club in the future.

‘Alonso will be the one with the final decision, and he will make that decision in the summer, but there is no normal release clause, so it’s about convincing Alonso, rather than paying a formal release clause to Leverkusen.’

Alonso looks like he is the perfect candidate to fill the void Klopp will eventually leave at Liverpool. It will be incredibly hard to replace Klopp after all he has achieved, but Alonso will immediately have the backing of the fans thanks to his playing days.

And it seems Alonso is playing the exciting, attacking brand of football that Liverpool fans have become accustomed to seeing.

