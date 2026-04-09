Fabrizio Romano confirms huge Liverpool deal practically DONE after ‘agreement’ sealed

Fabrizio Romano has backed up our exclusive story on Ibrahima Konate, with Liverpool now poised to extend the Frenchman’s stay at Anfield despite serious concerns.

Konate’s contract expires in the summer and in the early months of the campaign, it appeared he was destined for Real Madrid via free agency.

However, Los Blancos informed Liverpool they had ended their courtship of Konate in late-2025. That removed the sexiest option from Konate’s list, and Liverpool took the opportunity to ramp up their own efforts to thrash out a new deal around that time.

After making their biggest and most lucrative offer in March, our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on April 6 that a broad agreement over a new deal had been struck.

A handful of minor details were still to be ironed out, though barring a miraculous U-turn, the outcome of this saga was clear – Konate would sign a new contract at Anfield.

Taking to YouTube on Thursday evening, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gave his take on the situation.

“These negotiations are moving to the final stages,” declared Romano. “So the agreement between Konate and Liverpool is getting closer, it’s almost there.

“It’s not done, signed and completed yet, and we have to wait until the very end before saying it’s done, because with free agents and really important players like Konate, everything can happen in five minutes.”

Nevertheless, Romano added: “But in this case, Konate and Liverpool are advancing very well in conversations to get new contract sorted and done.

“The salary is almost agreed, the length of contract is being discussed. There are some clauses to clarify, but Konate and Liverpool are almost there.”

Adding further context on X, Romano stated the discussions between Konate and Liverpool began to advance well after Real Madrid pulled out of the running to sign the Frenchman back in November.

Had Real Madrid still intended to snap Konate up, this story may well have been different.

While Konate penning fresh terms is unquestionably a positive for Liverpool, some who’ve only watched the centre-back play this season might be forgiven for wondering if Liverpool are making a mistake.

Konate has endured a torrid campaign and against PSG on Wednesday night, he again cost Liverpool dearly.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back when torching the player while working for CBS Sports…

DON’T MISS: Carragher destroys Liverpool star who ‘makes a mistake every game’ as FOUR Reds players get the treatment

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Latest Liverpool news – Bastoni boost / Van Dijk & Salah to Gala

In other news, Liverpool have been given a lift in their pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni, with Barcelona’s planned opening offer having been ‘laughed off’ by Inter Milan chiefs.

Elsewhere, Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are set to join Galatasaray in the summer in the ‘transfer swap of the year’, according to reports in Turkey.