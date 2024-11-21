Milos Kerkez is a target for the future of the left-back position at Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has provided his insight on Milos Kerkez, with Liverpool aiming to sign the Bournemouth star before rivals Manchester United.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back. Liverpool need someone who can become Andy Robertson’s successor, with Kostas Tsimikas unable to fulfil that role.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are actively pursuing a new left-back after Ruben Amorim identified it as a position that needs strengthening for his new system.

Amorim clearly holds concerns over the availability of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia due to their injury problems, with Kerkez viewed as a great solution.

On his YouTube channel, Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are interested in Kerkez.

However, Amorim’s side will face competition from Liverpool as they have also been impressed by the 21-year-old’s exciting performances in the Premier League.

“Liverpool [sporting] director Richard Hughes was at Bournemouth and obviously knows the player so well and the excellent skills and qualities of the player. So, they are monitoring Kerkez,” Romano said.

“For Liverpool he is for sure a player they appreciate, for sure they like him.

“Before saying they are going for him we have to wait, but for sure they appreciate him. The process to monitor and follow the player is a reality.

“But, again, it doesn’t mean that they are going to bid for him any time soon because we know how Liverpool take their time before doing anything.

“So, at the moment we are at the scouting stage, let’s say it like this. But for a player that Richard Hughes knows so well and he knows the potential of this boy who is really appreciated around Europe.”

Kerkez faces big transfer choice

Romano’s update comes after TEAMtalk revealed on October 31 that Liverpool have made Kerkez a top target and are preparing to bid for him at some stage in 2025.

Liverpool are in a ‘good position’ to snare the Hungary international, despite United’s interest.

Bournemouth are bracing themselves for bids to fly in for Kerkez at the end of the season. There could even be approaches in January, depending on the fitness of Liverpool and United’s current left-backs.

It has been revealed that Hughes previously did not want to raid his former club Bournemouth for their best players, having left the Cherries over the summer.

But Hughes believes Kerkez is too good of a talent to miss out on.

Kerkez’s price tag has yet to be revealed. Bournemouth know just how good the full-back can become and will want to be well compensated before letting him depart.

Liverpool transfers: Second Man Utd battle; new Ajax target

Kerkez is not the only rising star Liverpool and United have converged on.

Ruben Amorim has reportedly instructed United to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Arne Slot favourite Orkun Kokcu, who currently plays for Benfica.

The midfielder recently labelled Slot ‘the best coach in the world’, which could give Liverpool an advantage.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on signing versatile Ajax defender Devyne Rensch after their scouts returned glowing reports on him.

Liverpool view Rensch as a solid addition to their backline as the right-back can also play anywhere in defence.

Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of the 21-year-old too, and he is facing a big decision over whether to extend his Ajax contract or push for an exit.

