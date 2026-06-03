Andoni Iraola has given the thumbs up to a two-year deal to become Liverpool manager

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Andoni Iraola has personally requested only a two-year deal to take charge at Liverpool, but has dropped a hint about the ‘world-class’ £100m signing who could soon follow the Spaniard to Anfield.

Just days after Liverpool decided to sack Arne Slot, FSG are closing in on his successor. With Iraola the chosen one, we revealed in the wake of the Dutchman’s sacking how the club had made their move for the Basque tactician, a free agent this summer after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Now, after we exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Iraola has given Liverpool bosses an official ‘Yes’ to become their new manager, details are emerging on the four-man backroom team that will be formed at Anfield.

It’s understood that an agreement has been reached on personal terms and length of contract for the Basque tactician at Anfield.

The highly-rated Spaniard is keen to bring trusted Bournemouth assistants Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick with him to Liverpool, while fitness coach Pablo de la Torre is also expected to be part of the package should the move be completed.

In addition, a well-connected journalist has revealed how a former Liverpool midfielder could form part of the backroom team in what would be a well-received return to Anfield.

Now, in response to all that, Romano has provided an update on the length of deal now agreed between Iraola and Liverpool.

Taking to X, Romano revealed: “Andoni Iraola to sign a two-year deal until June 2028 at Liverpool, already involved in transfer plans and strategy. Iraola asked for a two-year deal, as he always did at Bournemouth.”

Liverpool have been keen to get Iraola wrapped up as quickly as possible, so the club can turn their focus to building a squad capable of improving on this season’s fifth-placed finish.

And with another big rebuilding job expected, a report has revealed that Iraola has demanded five new signings and is also set to let four more players leave after Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE: Iraola plans FIVE major Liverpool signings with four more exits after Konate named

Liverpool identify £100m forward as possible first signing

With a new winger expected to be high on the shopping list, and with Yan Diomande strongly admired and very much on the Liverpool shopping list to replace Mohamed Salah, a big update has emerged over which club the RB Leipzig winger would prefer to join this summer.

However, there are suggestions that Liverpool could also look to bring in another forward player, with Hugo Ekitike sidelined until the festive period at best with an Achilles tendon injury and with ongoing doubts over the form and fitness of club record signing Alexander Isak.

With that in mind, Romano has suggested that the Reds could also look to reunite Iraola with Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi.

TEAMtalk is adamant that Bournemouth plan to keep their star teenager and avoid another summer of departures, and have placed a prohibitive £80m to £100m valuation to deter suitors.

Nonetheless, interest in Kroupi – who enjoyed a standout season for the Cherries under Iraola, scoring 13 times in 33 Premier League appearances over the campaign – is expected to be in high demand.

And Romano, speaking this time on his YouTube channel, has indicated that Kroupi could well be on the move this summer, with Anfield a potential destination.

“I can tell you for sure, Arsenal have called, Manchester City have called, and more clubs are interested. Let’s see if Iraola goes to Liverpool. But also Paris Saint-Germain are in the mix for Eli Junior Kroupi.

“Paris Saint-Germain had some contacts. Paris Saint-Germain took some information on the player, and Paris Saint-Germain really appreciate him, and have a very good connection with his agents.

“So, Premier League giants, Arsenal, Man City, let’s see what happens with Liverpool, with Iraola, and now also Paris Saint-Germain in the mix.”

We also understand that a new defender is also very much in the new Liverpool manager’s sights, with a £40m-rated defensive boss high on their radar.

With regards to Iraola, Jurgen Klopp’s role in Liverpool’s move for the Spaniard has been revealed – but only after FSG’s dream appointment was ruled out.

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