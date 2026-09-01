Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool attacker transfer is ‘here we go’ done

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the transfer plans of Liverpool

Liverpool are waving goodbye to one of their attackers with a club-to-club agreement now sealed, while a myth surrounding the player has also been debunked.

Liverpool pulled the plug on Cody Gakpo’s proposed move to Manchester City on Monday, with the Reds determining they couldn’t sign a suitable replacement in time.

As such, there’ll be no late moves for the likes of Ismaila Sarr or Yankuba Minteh, with Andoni Iraola’s winger corps now set in stone.

However, there will be a departure in the playmaking position, with Harvey Elliott due to join LaLiga side Valencia.

Speaking after Elliott was omitted from Liverpool’s matchday squad for their Premier League opener versus Newcastle, Iraola telegraphed Elliott doesn’t have a future at Anfield.

“With Harvey, I can only choose 20 [players]. It’s about finding the right balance on the bench,” said the Liverpool manager.

“In Harvey’s case, he’s trying and improving every week but still I prefer other options.”

Speculation Elliott would join Valencia on a season-long loan whipped up, and according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has now been sealed.

Harvey Elliott joining Valencia on loan

Romano wrote on X: ‘Valencia reach verbal agreement to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool, here we go!

‘Majority of salary covered and deal agreed with Elliott set for La Liga switch. Medical booked, as @MatteMoretto

reports. Green light from #LFC.’

There have been claims Elliott’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the current campaign.

As such, a straight loan would have resulted in Elliott – who was valued at £35m just last year – leaving for nothing when the loan ends.

Liverpool contract myth debunked

However, a subsequent update from The Athletic has clarified the player’s contract situation, and contrary to reports, Elliott’s deal actually expires in 2028, not 2027.

As such, a straight loan still gives Liverpool a chance to collect a fee for Elliott next summer.

The Athletic wrote: ‘Harvey Elliott is set to complete a season-long loan move from Liverpool to Valencia.’

They went on to add: ‘The deal is for a straight loan with no option for the La Liga side to buy Elliott, whose current contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2028.’

DON’T MISS: Liverpool learn chances of Ismaila Sarr transfer as Crystal Palace reach FINAL decision

In other news, Liverpool rejected a £30m bid from Nottingham Forest for midfielder, Trey Nyoni.

The Reds also wrapped up two surprise signings on Monday – goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans and striker Djylian N’Guessan.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window