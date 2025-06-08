A recent Liverpool signing already wants to quit the club and Fabrizio Romano has revealed why, along with where he’s expected to go.

Liverpool are making early moves in the summer transfer window after three consecutive windows of relative inaction. Jeremie Frimpong has been banked, while deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz are on track and could be completed before the window briefly closes for a week on June 10.

The transfer action will be warmly received by Liverpool fans who grew frustratingly accustomed to their side keeping their powder dry of late.

Indeed, Liverpool signed zero players in the 2024 winter window, just Giorgi Mamardashvili (whose arrival was delayed by a year) and Federico Chiesa last summer, and zero players again in the 2025 winter window.

And according to transfer guru Romano, Chiesa’s time on Merseyside is coming to an end after just a single season.

Taking to X, the trusted journalist stated: “Understand Federico Chiesa’s priority for this summer transfer window is to return to Italy.

“Chiesa loves Liverpool but limited game time an issue and Italian clubs started contacts to be informed on potential deal conditions.”

Chiesa cost just £10m (rising to £12.5m through add-ons) when bought from Juventus. Injuries and a lack of match sharpness ensured his debut season was a frustrating one, though manager Arne Slot rarely selected the Italian even when available anyway.

There is no ill will between Chiesa and anyone at Liverpool. However, providing further insight via his YouTube channel, Romano revealed the 2026 World Cup is a major aim for Chiesa and without regular minutes, he might fail to make the squad, never mind be in contention for starts.

“Federico Chiesa really loves Liverpool,” began Romano. “He has a great relationship with his teammates, his coach and the fans who love him.

“There is really a great feeling, a great vibe between Chiesa and Liverpool… but he needs and he wants to play regular football.

“Why? Because there is the World Cup in one year with the Italian national team and he hopes to be there.

“So Chiesa wants to play more. He doesn’t want to spend another season basically 90 percent of the time on the bench.

“My understanding is that there is a concrete possibility for Chiesa to leave Liverpool in this summer transfer window.

“He’s assessing all his options, especially from what I’m told options in Italy. His desire is to return to Serie A, to have one more opportunity in Serie A.”

Romano concluded by declaring “movements are expected” for the former Juventus winger.

A recent report out of Italy claimed Chiesa has verbally agreed to join AC Milan. Liverpool fans would be wise to wait for that report to be verified by more reputable sources before locking in the San Siro as Chiesa’s next step.

In any case, what is clear is barring a major surprise, Chiesa will NOT be a Liverpool player next season.

Latest Liverpool news – Florian Wirtz…

