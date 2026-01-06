Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool transfer their fans will hate is ON after ‘formal contact’ made

Fabrizio Romano has verified claims a Liverpool transfer in January is very much on and fans of the Reds won’t like it one bit.

Liverpool may yet make a signing or two in the winter window, with Manchester City’s renwed efforts to sign Marc Guehi potentially prompting a bidding war later this month. However, the bulk of the action at Anfield is expected to regard moving the pieces around.

Loan opportunities are being sought for the likes of Rhys Williams, while what to do with Harvey Elliott is a conundrum still being grappled with.

But according to repeated reports out of Italy, one player who is a fan favourite could leave Liverpool this month – Federico Chiesa.

Numerous outlets in Italy have gone strong on claims Chiesa has warmed to the idea of returning to Serie A 18 months after leaving Juventus.

Chiesa barely gets a look-in under Arne Slot and for as long as the Dutchman remains in charge, it’s a situation that’s not likely to change.

And given we’re in a World Cup year, Chiesa’s chances of making Italy’s squad for the tournament in north America are slowly going up in flames with each passing week spent on the bench.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has added significant weight to claims Chiesa could return home sooner than expected.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Juventus made formal contact to show interest in Federico Chiesa over possible return in January.

“Juve are looking to add +1 winger this month and Chiesa is appreciated. Decision up to Liverpool and the player, still early stages.”

Tuttosport recently claimed Juve’s ideal scenario is loaning Chiesa for six months, with the deal containing an option to turn the move permanent in the summer.

That was followed by Calciomercato explaining why Juve want Chiesa back less than two years after shipping him out.

The decision to let Chiesa go in the summer of 2024 was largely taken by former director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

He has since been ousted and Damien Comolli – who is now chief amongst the decision-makers in Turin – wants to reverse that decision.

Letting Chiesa go – especially if a direct replacement isn’t signed – would unquestionably anger many Liverpool fans.

Many who support the club continue to be baffled at why Slot seemingly has zero faith or belief in the winger.

Chiesa almost never starts, with the vast bulk of his appearances consisting of single-minute cameos off the bench.

Yet Chiesa never lacks for effort in his rare outings and more often than not, does make a difference.

Slot won’t be sad to see Chiesa go, but Liverpool’s fans sure will be.

