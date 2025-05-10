Liverpool could add to their Dutch contingent this summer

Liverpool will look into a move for an extremely highly-rated Netherlands international if denied their plan A signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool cruised to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge despite a lack of transfer activity. The Reds signed just one outfield player in Slot’s first two windows at the helm and unfortunately for Federico Chiesa, his impact has been negligible.

But with Trent Alexander-Arnold heading to Real Madrid and Slot now gaining a better understanding of the deficiencies in his squad, a bumper summer spend is expected.

Additions will be made at right-back, centre-back, left-back and striker. New faces could also arrive in central midfield and on the left wing if talks over extending Luis Diaz’s contract don’t yield a breakthrough.

Today’s update regards the centre-back position, with Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen the Reds’ No 1 target.

Huijsen can be signed via a straight £50m release clause and his future will be determined almost as soon as the window opens on June 1.

But while the clause makes a deal straightforward, the issue for Liverpool is they’re by no means alone in chasing the Spaniard.

The race for Huijsen is boiling down to Liverpool vs Chelsea vs Arsenal. Real Madrid remain keen, though are an outside bet at present.

If Arsenal or Chelsea pip Liverpool to Huijsen, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed who Slot and co will immediately turn to.

“Jorrel Hato, the talented defender from Ajax,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “For sure he’s a player on the list of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League.

“Both clubs are monitoring the player, for sure he’s in the lists. Chelsea, Liverpool Arsenal and more are all waiting for Dean Huijsen to make his choice.

“These three clubs are strong in the race for Huijsen so they are waiting for the player to make a decision.

“But Jorrel Hato is also in the list at Chelsea and at Liverpool as a potential name in case they can’t get Huijsen.”

Romano then revealed Hato is also on Real Madrid’s radar, with the LaLiga giant sending their scouts to the Netherlands to observe Hato in action on multiple occasions this season.

Jorrel Hato to Liverpool latest

Hato, 19, began his career at centre-back, though his versatility has allowed the left-footer to operate primarily at left-back this season.

As mentioned, Liverpool would field Hato at centre-back if brought to Anfield, meaning a move would not interrupt their plans to sign left-back, Milos Kerkez, from Bournemouth.

Hato is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects Dutch football has produced in recent years. He’s already racked up well over 100 senior first-team appearances for Ajax despite still being a teenager and has six caps for the Netherlands to his name.

Prior reports in the Dutch media have claimed Hato can leave Ajax if bids in the region of €45m-€50m are received.

It’s important to remember Huijsen remains Liverpool’s primary target at centre-back and reports in Spain state the Reds have already sent a lucrative contract offer Huijsen’s way.

However, one factor that may count against Liverpool is their inability to guarantee Huijsen regular starts.

Virgil van Dijk remains unmoveable, while it’s debateable as to whether he’d be selected ahead of Ibrahima Konate.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would have no qualms about giving Huijsen regular starter status from day one.

