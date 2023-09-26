Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool winger chase amid links to £80m Prem icon and brutal Mo Salah exit update

Liverpool will continue to be strongly linked with a plethora of wingers following talk of renewed interest in West Ham star Jarrod Bowen and amid worrying new claims over the future of Mohamed Salah.

The Merseysiders stood tall over the summer transfer window after rejecting a club-record bid of £150m for Egyptian king Salah from oil-rich Saudi side Al-Ittihad. However, with Liverpool winning the battle, there are few guarantees they have won the war amid talk that the Saudi Pro-League side will come back with an increased offer for his services in 2024.

Worryingly for Liverpool, Salah’s deal is currently due to expire in summer 2025, making them hugely vulnerable to his sale come the 2024 summer window. Indeed, John Aldridge reckons Salah’s sale is highly-likely then with just 12 months left on his deal and amid claims Al-Ittihad will come back with a world-record £200m offer.

Life without their talismanic No 11 will be a tough reality for Liverpool to face up to. His record, which currently boasts 190 goals in 312 appearances for the Reds, proves just how vital he has been to Liverpool’s success in recent years.

However, much like Tottenham have done this year without Harry Kane, there is proof in the pudding that teams can still thrive with careful-enough planning after their leading lights have moved on.

Indeed, the Reds are already being linked with a number of high-quality forwards who could come in to succeed Salah.

Kylian Mbappe is one name frequently linked but even if the PSG superstar were to lower his demands, it remains difficult to forsee any scenario whereby the World Cup winner signs for Liverpool.

That, however, has not stopped three Liverpool Echo journalists naming the five candidates they reckon could replace Salah at Anfield.

Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano on transfer links

One of the strongest links mentioned with regards replacing Salah is talismanic West Ham forward Bowen.

The 26-year-old star is an icon at the London Stadium, having cemented his name into Hammers folklore by scoring their winning goal in last season’s UEFA Conference League final win over Fiorentina, securing the east London side their first major trophy since 1980.

However, were Liverpool to make a move for him, West Ham would surely demand a fee in excess of £80m for the four-times capped star.

Another name regularly mentioned is Juventus’ Italy star Federico Chiesa, who is another name Jurgen Klopp admires.

Which of the pair Liverpool target remains to be seen, while some have even suggested Bukayo Saka would be Klopp’s dream replacement despite the near-impossible task they would face in prising him from Arsenal.

Discussing their numerous winger links, Fabrizio Romano insists it is perfectly normal to see such talk gather place especially given the uncertainty surrounding Salah.

“I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024,” he told Caught Offside.

“At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again and so it is normal to see many links.

“Jarrod Bowen is one of them because Liverpool scouts are usually following some West Ham talented player.”

Bowen has scored 44 times in 164 appearances for the club since his initial £18m move from Hull in January 2020.

However, like Salah, his contract is due to expire in 2025, making the Hammers vulnerable to his sale come summer 2024.

