Liverpool are at the “final stages” with a vitally important contract extension, though not necessarily the one their fans will be expecting.

The elephant in the room at Anfield right now are the dwindling contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The superstar trio have been mainstays in everything Liverpool have done well over throughout most of the Jurgen Klopp era and the early stages of Arne Slot’s reign.

Liverpool’s intention is to tie all three players down to fresh terms. But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a new deal might actually be announced for Ibrahima Konate first.

The Frenchman, 25, is out of contract in the summer 0f 2026. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “I can say that with Konate the conversation is at the final stages.

“So agreement almost done, Konate expected to extend his contract at Liverpool.

“The club are very happy with the player. He’s injured now but in general they are very happy with his performances and professionalism.”

Konate has established himself as one of the most dominant centre-backs in the Premier League this season.

His formidable partnership with Van Dijk has underpinned Liverpool’s sensational early-season form and news of a new deal being imminent is a huge boost for the club.

What about Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah?

It is no secret that Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s No 1 target for the right-back position in 2025.

A winter window bid has been ruled out, with Los Blancos content to try their luck at forging a pre-contract agreement with the player instead.

Real Madrid can officially enter talks with Alexander-Arnold on January 1 – assuming a new deal with Liverpool isn’t signed before then, of course.

TEAMtalk understands Alexander-Arnold is appreciative of Real Madrid’s interest. However, we’ve been told the 25-year-old has always and is continuing to give priority to talks with Liverpool.

Only if he and the club fail to reach an agreement will he entertain talks with Real Madrid.

Regarding Van Dijk, David Ornstein recent revealed Liverpool had already put an official contract to the Dutch colossus some time ago.

The offer was not to Van Dijk’s liking both in terms of financials and contract length. Nonetheless, both parties remain in contact and the Reds are hopeful an agreement will soon be sealed.

Salah has gone public with his dissatisfaction at how long a new deal is taking to iron out with Liverpool. The Egyptian winger also admitted his disappointment at not yet receiving an official offer from the club like Van Dijk has.

All the signs point towards Salah wanting to stay and journalist Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk on December 4 that Salah’s preference is to sign a two-year deal.

Reports have stated Salah would be open to penning a one-year deal if that’s all Liverpool offer. But from the player’s perspective a two-year deal is the favoured outcome.

Galetti also revealed Salah’s ‘great dream’ is to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. Players plying their trade at major European clubs like Liverpool often stand a far better chance of winning that award than those who have taken their talents to lesser leagues, such as MLS or the Saudi Pro League.

PSG are one side from within Europe who have drawn links with Salah, though club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicly distanced his side from such a move.

Latest Liverpool news – Gordon, Gravenberch, Kelleher

In other news, The Daily Mail revealed Liverpool still hold interest in signing Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

The former Everton man produced arguably his best performance of the season on Wednesday when helping Newcastle secure a chaotic 3-3 draw with the Reds.

Elsewhere, GiveMeSport claim Alexander-Arnold is no longer the only Reds player in Real Madrid’s sights.

Ryan Gravenberch – -labelled “revelation of the season” by Dutch legend Ruud Gullit – is now in Real Madrid’s crosshairs too.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a look at five clubs – four of which are in the Premier League – who wantaway goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could join next summer.