Liverpool are increasingly confident they can still sign Marc Guehi in 2026, despite missing out this summer and having ruled out a January bid, with Fabrizio Romano revealing exactly how they plan to tie up a deal for the Crystal Palace defender.

The Reds failed in their efforts to bring the 25-year-old England defender to Anfield on deadline day, despite agreeing a £35m package with the Eagles that would also have secured the London side a 10% cut of any future transfer. And while Guehi had already passed a medical and agreed on personal terms, the transfer to Liverpool was called off at the 11th hour after Palace missed out on a deal to sign Igor Tudor, the man slotted as his replacement.

Despite that summer miss, which sources have revealed left the player feeling “devastated” and “betrayed”, there remains strong reason to believe a move to Anfield can still go ahead sometime down the line.

Reports last week had suggested a January move was on the cards, particularly with the Eagles unwilling to let their prized asset leave as a free agent. And in an effort to tempt potential suitors, Palace had already informed suitors that his asking price will be dramatically slashed ahead of the winter window.

However, it emerged on Monday morning that Liverpool are not planning a move to sign Guehi in January, instead preferring to ride it out and sign the player as a free agent next summer.

That plan has now been confirmed by Romano, who has now underlined Liverpool’s intentions over the 24-times capped England international.

“Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract with Crystal Palace. You can imagine that the season can change, but as of today, the intention of Liverpool is to go for Guehi as a free agent and not to go for him in the January transfer window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

If something happens in the intervening months – such as a spate of injuries to their existing crop – Liverpool can decide to revisit that decision.

However, in confirming their plans to make him their first signing of 2026, Romano added: “Liverpool are not happy with what happened on Deadline Day. There will be competition from Spain, Italy, Germany and England as well. For sure, there will be many clubs willing to enter the race and tell him that they will pay a bigger wage or signing fee than Liverpool.

“Liverpool will be there, but the intention is to go for Guehi in 2026 as a free agent.”

However, by not entering the market to sign the defender in January, Hughes’ new policy does come with something of a risk…

Hughes’ Liverpool strategy over Guehi is risky

Indeed, as well as Liverpool, there remains interest in the player from both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur and either of those could yet be tempted to meet Palace’s reduced asking price when the January window opens for business.

The prospect of interest from his former club Chelsea is also refusing to die away and sources have revealed they have taken a close watch on how events have unfolded in recent days around the player’s on/off move to Anfield.

Furthermore, there is also interest from overseas, with multiple reports in Spain suggesting both Real Madrid and Barcelona will battle it out to try and sign Guehi as a free agent next summer. Unlike Premier League sides, they can sign the player to a pre-contract agreement from January 1, and with their English rivals, technically speaking, at least, having to wait until July 1 if they do things by the book!

As a result, it’s fair to say the Liverpool strategy to wait for Guehi comes with a hefty risk, given they could miss out altogether.

However, sources revealed to us in July that Guehi was happy to reject all other suitors in picking a move to Anfield, believing Arne Slot’s side are the team he wants to join above all others and to help take his career to the next level. Regularly challenging for the game’s top prizes and competing in the Champions League is the level in which the ambitious, yet unassuming star sees himself at.

As a result, Hughes’ big risk looks highly likely to pay off – and the Reds can use the big money saved on his transfer fee by investing elsewhere in the side.

On the same token, Football Insider’s Mick Brown, a former Premier League scout, also believes a move to take Guehi to Anfield is already agreed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool have an agreement already,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I’ve seen it happen before, the deal falls through but everything had already been agreed on the players’ side, so they can return to the deal without any issues.

“When you come that close to a deal, all the details are pretty much done. It looked like it was a done deal.

“So they know what the player’s asking for, they know he wants to join, it’s just a case of moving forward with the club to bring him in when he’s available.

“Whether it happens in January or at the end of the season, it’s up to them really.

“Liverpool will say with only a year left on his contract, they can save £35million and get him for free.

“Even if there’s interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, as have been mentioned, Liverpool are confident he wants to join them. So from their point of view, it’s just a case of making a move again when he’s available.”

