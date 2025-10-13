Liverpool are ready to strongly move for Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano with the Reds “becoming serious” contenders to sign him, with Fabrizio Romano one of just three sources all detailing Arne Slot’s plan.

The Premier League champions spent a whopping £440m (€505m, $600m) on new players over the summer to try and create a trophy dynasty at Anfield and ensure their 2025 title success was not a flash in the pan. And while the opening couple of months of the season have shown Liverpool can expect to challenge again, their new squad of players are yet to truly kick into gear.

Despite spending all that cash, Slot still has concerns in the centre of his defence. Young Italian Giovanni Leoni has picked up a serious ACL injury that has already likely ended his campaign, while Ibrahima Konate was recently sent back to Merseyside from international duty after failing to recover from a quad injury.

That means Liverpool could be down to just two fit senior centre-halves – Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – for their return to Premier League action, at home to Manchester United, on Sunday.

With Konate also nearing the end of his deal at Anfield and continually being linked with Real Madrid, it’s little surprise the Reds continue to be mentioned with regards a fresh move for Marc Guehi, who almost signed on transfer deadline day.

However, with the race for Guehi now wide open, Liverpool have been making contingency plans – one of which involves Upamecano, who, like Guehi and Konate, also becomes a free agent in June 2026.

Now, Romano has provided the latest on the transfer chase, joining both our own Dean Jones and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg in talking up the Reds’ chances.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “Several clubs are calling, the potential free agent bomb for Upamecano is a possibility. Competition is becoming serious and being attentive.

“Liverpool will be in the market for a defender in 2026, PSG and Real Madrid might be there as well.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Upamecano not even in top 11 wage earners at Bayern Munich as wages are revealed

Liverpool ready to ‘move quickly’ for Upamecano transfer

Romano insists Bayern cannot be discounted from extending the 32-times capped France star’s contract, but admits they will need to raise their offer to secure his signature to an extension.

“Bayern will have a new meeting with his agents, on his side they are very clear, they want an important salary and signing-on fee,” Romano added.

“There are several clubs in the race for Upamecano, from England, from France, Spain, some big, big, big clubs all interested.

“Upamecano is very happy at Bayern, very happy with Kompany, but they need to reach an agreement financially.

“Several clubs are calling, the potential free agent bomb for Upamecano is a possibility. Competition is becoming serious and being attentive.”

Writing on X, Plettenberg also thinks Bayern have much work to do before they can agree a deal and having also namedropped Liverpool as a strong candidate for his signature next year.

‘Dayot Upamecano and his agent aren’t making any concessions. They’ve have presented their figures to Bayern and it’s now up to the club to respond. A long-term deal is on the table, but there’s still no agreement on salary or agent fees. Leaving for free in 2026 is still possible.

‘Max Eberl is working hard to reach a deal. Bayern really want to extend his contract, but big clubs, including Liverpool, are keeping an eye on the situation.’

Jones, meanwhile, believes the Reds are ready to move quickly to sign Upamecano in the new year if he hasn’t yet agreed an extension at the Allianz Arena.

“If there is no agreement on a Bayern deal by the new year, then Liverpool are expected to formally show their interest in the player,” Jones told TEAMtalk. “They would need to move quickly because they are not the only club with eyes on him, Real Madrid also have half an eye on him at the moment.

“These three clubs are very much looking to sort out a similar problem for next season, so the same names keep circulating between them.

“A lot of the situation will be led by Liverpool’s own need for a new centre-back, with no new deal for Konate sorted yet.

“It remains the case that Madrid very much want him as part of their project that sees them targeting top players as their contracts wind down.

“Madrid seem convinced that Konate is interested – the stories surrounding them are not just speculation.

“I’m not sure how much Liverpool fans would care about Konate leaving if they can land one of their top targets.”

Adding more weight to the argument, he earlier revealed: “Liverpool are definitely keen on the potential of signing Upamecano and it’s probably getting to the point that he is a prime target outside of Guehi.

“But this is all pretty tangled up, given that Guehi is wanted by Bayern – and the Germans are also trying to tie Upamecano to a new contract.

“At the moment, there is no progress on Upamecano committing, and as a result of that, Bayern are having to seriously consider other players that could come in to replace him.

“Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is being mentioned, but he is a very different proposition to Guehi, seeing as Guehi would be on a free and Murillo would be very expensive.

“But these are the sorts of details that are currently having to be addressed at Bayern and that Liverpool are having to be attentive to.

“Liverpool will have to wait for now, because Bayern are looking to address the Upamecano situation imminently and they do want to keep him.

“The outcome of that scenario will have big implications all round.”

Latest Liverpool news: Dortmund star wanted; red-hot forward chased by Reds

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have also held positive talks over bringing a top Borussia Dortmund star to Anfield, though a German source has revealed the star may prefer a move to Real Madrid instead, and with his comments on his future coming to light.

Liverpool are also leading the race to sign a forward who has been on fire in the Premier League this season, but it is hard to envisage his club selling him in the January transfer window.

In other news, Alexander Isak’s involvement in an open-goal miss drew boos on Friday night, with the Swedish media all in agreement after the Liverpool striker’s first full 90-minute outing of the season.

Who do you think will win the Champions League this season?