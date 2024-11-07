Liverpool are ready to offer Luis Diaz a new contract off the back of his rich run of form for the Reds under Arne Slot, while Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that an announcement is expected soon over another big-name renewal at Anfield.

The Reds are currently sweating over the futures of three of their big-name stars with all of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract come the end of the current season and eligible to negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs from January 1 – an alarming 55 days from now.

While Liverpool remain uncertain about what the future holds for their star trio amid a series of claims and counter-claims over all three players, the club are at least making moves to ensure they do not find themselves in a similar situation going forward and with regard some of their other star performers, who have helped take Arne Slot’s side top of the table in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

As a result, Romano has revealed he thinks Liverpool will soon sit down and tie Diaz down to an extension.

“Credit to what Liverpool did with Luis Diaz. In August, some important clubs were prepared to attack the situation for him. It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future. They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans.

“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

With regards to Konate, we understand Liverpool have now reached a breakthrough with Konate and that an announcement over his extension is imminent.

Posting on X earlier this week, Romano stated: Liverpool also keep working on new deal for Ibou, considered matter of time.”

How much will Konate and Luis Diaz earn from new Liverpool deals?

With sources confirming an agreement for Konate has now been made and with an announcement simply a matter of time, it’s understood that the France defender has earned himself a pretty substantial pay rise on his current £71,000 a week arrangement that was due to expire in summer 2026.

It’s understood the extension will carry him through the £100,000 a week bracket, potentially as high as £130,000 a week, close to double his current wages, but reflective, Liverpool believe, of his current status both at Anfield and in the world game.

Diaz, meanwhile, currently earns a meagre £55,000 a week and he will be seeking at least double that – and likely more – once negotiations get underway. His existing arrangement at Anfield, though, does not expire until 2027, meaning he won’t quite be considered a priority focus right now given the other more pressing matters around Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Tchouameni talks underway / bid for Brazilian teen fails

Meanwhile, Liverpool are hurtling towards their first signing of the January window and the biggest so far in Slot’s reign, with a Sky Sports reporter revealing talks are underway over a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds tried to land the Frenchman back in the summer of 2022, only for the 38-times capped midfielder to pick Los Blancos. However, cat-calls from his own supporters, together with some concerns from Carlo Ancelotti mean Liverpool could land the player at the second time of asking.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also reportedly received a quickfire response from Vasco Da Gama after launching what has been described as a ‘great offer’ for teenage forward Rayan Vitor Simplicio.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Vinicius Jnr but it seems Hughes may have missed the boat on this one with the teenager destined to sign for another Euro giant instead.

Amid claims Barcelona have made enquiries for the signing of Salah, the Egyptian star is reported to have hit the La Liga table toppers with significant salary demands were he to make the move. Despite that, Joan Laporta and Co are reportedly giving serious consideration to matching those wages.

And finally, when it comes to other Salah replacements, Hughes is reported to have whittled down his list of tangible replacements for the Egyptian to just two names – with a pair of £50m-rated Premier League stars now thought to be at the very top of Liverpool’s wishlist.

Luis Diaz’s Liverpool career in numbers

Diaz’s stats per season since joining Liverpool in January 2022

The Colombian star netted his first Liverpool hat-trick on Tuesday night as Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen were emphatically put to the sword at Anfield.

That takes Diaz to nine goals and two assists from 15 appearances so far this season – a goal involvement every 78.45 minutes he is on the field when broken down.

Overall, the 27-year-old has 33 goals and 15 assists for the Reds – a very solid record so far.

By comparison, Diaz departed Porto with a record of 41 goals and 19 assists from 125 games – but the inferior Primeira Liga means his numbers are certainly impressive during his time in England especially when considering the personal problems and injury setbacks that dogged his first two years on Merseyside.

Now free from those shackles, Liverpool are starting to witness a player truly coming into his prime – little wonder they soon plan to tie him down.