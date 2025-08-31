Amid claims Alexander Isak to Liverpool is ‘done’, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have provided contrasting updates on the biggest transfer of the summer.

Isak has agreed personal terms with Liverpool and continues to resist Newcastle’s attempts to reintegrate him back into first-team training.

Liverpool have tabled just one bid for the Newcastle ace so far, worth £110m plus add-ons. The Magpies value the striker at £150m.

Liverpool have not explored move for alternatives, such is their desire to sign Isak and not settle for an inferior second choice.

However, with tomorrow evening’s 7pm deadline fast approaching, time is running out for a deal to get done.

One report that surfaced over the past 24 hours claims Isak’s transfer to Liverpool for a fee of around £130m was done.

However, the latest updates from Romano and Ornstein have painted a different picture and according to Ornstein, Liverpool might not launch a second bid anyway.

Firstly, taking to his YouTube channel overnight, Romano stated: “Alexander Isak, contacts again today. All sources involved from Liverpool, Newcastle and the player’s side deny a deal has been done.

“It’s not about the game, it’s not about Liverpool or Newcastle playing, it’s not agreed.

“But I can confirm optimism at Liverpool remains. Liverpool have not activated any other option offered because, this week, three players have been offered to Liverpool – really important players.

“Liverpool keep saying they are optimistic. The story to get Alexander Isak remains absolutely on but it’s not done.

“But Liverpool sources maintain optimism. Liverpool are still confident and Alexander Isak is absolutely not changing his mind.”

But while Romano is insistent Liverpool are ready to strike, Ornstein stated the Reds aren’t actively accelerating a move amid concerns over the price tag.

Ornstein on Isak

When speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday morning, Ornstein stated Liverpool believe their prior £110m plus add-ons bid should have been enough to seal a deal.

The Reds are prepared to stretch a little further, with a £120m figure cited by the reporter. However, they aren’t in any mood to hit £130m and won’t go near Newcastle’s top-end £150m valuation.

Ornstein reiterated Newcastle don’t want to sell despite splashing the cash on Nick Woltemade and continuing to explore a move for a second striker. Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen are still on Newcastle’s radar.

The trusted reporter then stated talk of a new Liverpool bid being imminent is not necessarily true.

In his mind, the Reds might wait for Newcastle to come to them and open the doors to Isak’s sale. If Newcastle don’t, there’s no guarantee Liverpool bid again.

[🟢] NEW | @David_Ornstein on Sky Sports: I don’t think Liverpool are sort of actively doing much at the moment around the Alexander Isak situation because they will have felt the £110m offer was the place that pretty much they were prepared to go. We know previously they had… pic.twitter.com/3AAuVaJXAm — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) August 31, 2025

