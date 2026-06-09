Liverpool are “really pushing” to beat French giants PSG to the signing of Yan Diomande this summer, according to the latest from reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who has labelled the Leipzig star a ‘top prority’ Anfield deal.

The Ivory Coast attacker has emerged as Liverpool‘s number one target to replace outgoing legend Mohamed Salah on Merseyside, although he is expected to cost well in excess of £100million.

David Ornstein has previously detailed how Liverpool are better placed than other teams to secure the signing of the electrifying forward, with PSG the biggest rivals to any deal.

Regarding the proposed cost, the i paper recently claimed Leipzig have upped the ante and now value Diomande at around €140m / £120m.

A move on that scale would rank Diomande as Liverpool’s second most expensive signing in their history, only Alexander Isak (£125m).

As such, it makes sense as to why Anfield chiefs are floating the idea of using Cody Gakpo, who Leipzig are a fan of, as some sort of makeweight in any deal.

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Liverpool going through the gears in Diomande chase

And now Romano has delivered a fresh update on Diomande’s future, with Liverpool ramping up their pursuit of the Bundesliga standout.

Indeed, it appears that the Premier League side are the team most likely to get a deal over the line, with Romano revealing on his latest Here We Go podcast: “Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market.

“Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult.

“He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen.

“For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.

“On the other side, PSG are also keen but it depends on what happens Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee. There are players that have to leave at PSG, while at Liverpool they’ve already made space with Mo Salah leaving and more players.”

Diomande is not the only winger on Liverpool’s radar, though, with reports from Portugal stating that the Reds are also the frontrunners to sign an attacker with 31 goal contributions across the 2025/26 campaign.