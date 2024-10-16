Fabrizio Romano drops Alexander-Arnold truth bomb amid claims Real Madrid ‘know’ Liverpool won’t agree new contract

Amid claims Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t sign a new contract at Liverpool, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has set the record straight regarding a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Marca sent Liverpool fans into a frenzy on Wednesday night when reporting Alexander-Arnold will NOT agree to a contract extension with Liverpool. Per the report, the Reds are fully aware their vice-captain won’t pen fresh terms.

The exact wording in their article (translated from Spanish to English) was: ‘Without direct contact, Real Madrid already know that Liverpool, knowing that he is not going to renew his contract, could talk in the winter about a possible transfer, but in exchange for a significant amount of money.’

Given Alexander-Arnold’s current contract expires next summer, an exit in the winter window would be Liverpool’s final chance to collect a fee. However, when speaking on his YouTube channel, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano put a different view forward.

Romano insisted that as of now, Alexander-Arnold is giving priority to signing a new contract at Anfield. Of course, that does not mean that a new deal will be agreed, but it does mean the ball is in Liverpool’s court and a deal is there to be made. It also means Marca’s claim Liverpool already know their right-back will leave appears to be wide of the mark.

“Let me repeat again, Trent is giving priority to talks with Liverpool,” declared Romano. “If they can’t reach an agreement and Trent becomes a free agent, for sure Real Madrid will be there. Real Madrid love the quality of Alexander-Arnold.”

Romano later added that for the time being Real Madrid are “just waiting” and are not in active negotiations to sign the player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold contract latest

The Athletic released a report of their own on Wednesday night that stated Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s No 1 option in the right-back position. Back-up targets include Pedro Porro (Tottenham) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) to name just two.

But per Romano, The Athletic’s claim in that regard is not a development. Instead, Real Madrid came to the conclusion that Alexander-Arnold is their preferred signing in the right-back position back in March and nothing has changed since then.

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is Liverpool are both calm and confident about the situation and expect both Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to extend their stays. The pair – along with Mohamed Salah – are all free agents-to-be next summer.

Our sources indicate that while Alexander-Arnold is flattered by Real Madrid’s admiration and interest, his heart is with his boyhood club.

We’ve been told to expect a major contract development with Alexander-Arnold BEFORE 2025 rolls around.

It’s important to note that come January 1, Alexander-Arnold would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides if a new deal hasn’t been agreed.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

In other news, stunning reports in Spain state Loic Bade will be Liverpool’s first January signing to the tune of roughly €25m.

The 24-year-old centre-back plays for Sevilla and is reportedly viewed as Liverpool’s long-term successor to Van Dijk.

Elsewhere, Liverpool hope to raid Chelsea’s youth academy for a second time by launching a move for 18-year-old right-back Josh Acheampong.

The Reds plucked Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea over the summer and hope to pull off a repeat. Real Madrid will have a say in the matter, with The Independent reporting they’re weighing up a January swoop.

Finally, Liverpool have been backed to make a renewed push to sign Martin Zubimendi if the midfielder pushes to leave Real Sociedad in January.

Alexander-Arnold still crucial despite manager change