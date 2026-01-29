Romano drops bombshell on Liverpool immediately signing new right-back after Frimpong injury

Jeremie Frimpong added to Liverpool’s lengthy injury list in defence on Wednesday night and Fabrizio Romano has delivered the goods on the Reds’ plans to sign a new right-back in the final days of the winter window.

Conor Bradley is out for the season after sustaining a serious knee injury, while Joe Gomez picked up a hip issue following a collision with Alisson Becker in the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Ibrahima Konate missed the past two matches through compassionate leave, while fourth-choice centre-back, Giovanni Leoni, won’t play until next season as he recovers from an ACL tear.

It is a situation in defence that makes Liverpool’s potential sale of Andy Robertson to Tottenham baffling, and one that has now been exacerbated by Frimpong sustaining a muscle injury in the 6-0 thumping of Qarabag.

Liverpool do have a senior right-back on the books in the form of Calvin Ramsay, though he’s only ever played three matches for the Reds.

Understandably, there is growing speculation Liverpool could now dip into the market while it remains open for a new right-back.

However, when speaking on that subject in the aftermath of Liverpool’s Champions League victory on Wednesday night, Arne Slot was keen to stress Liverpool will make “smart” decisions.

“We as a club always make decisions, as we at least make smart decisions,” he said. “So we not only look at the short term, we also look at the long term. Longer term, that’s why we sign young players as well.”

And according to Fabrizio Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel, Liverpool already explored the right-back market once Bradley went down with his knee injury.

The results of their assessment were that there wasn’t a worthy enough option available on the market, and Romano strongly hinted Frimpong’s new injury won’t prompt Liverpool into making a less-than-stellar panic buy.

“At the moment, what I can tell you is Liverpool already assessed potential options at right-back when Conor Bradley suffered his injury against Arsenal.

“At that time Liverpool felt in the market that there were NO good right-backs [available] to sign in this January window.

“This is why Liverpool decided not to proceed for anyone, and why they didn’t open any concrete negotiations.

“Now, after Conor Bradley and also Jeremie Frimpong injured… let’s see. If Liverpool find a good solution they could enter the market, but at the moment, and again, they were already assessing the right-backs market in this window and they determined there was no Liverpool-level player on the market.”

When Liverpool players are expected back

Another reason why Liverpool are seemingly ready to keep their powder dry relates to the timeframes on when their absentees will return.

Slot suggested Konate – who had returned to France following the sad passing of his father – could be back and available for selection next time out against Newcastle.

Gomez’s hip knock is not serious and if he isn’t fit to face Newcastle, he’ll certainly be ready the week after for the clash with Manchester City.

And on Frimpong, the inference in Slot’s comments after the Qarabag thrashing was the Dutchman’s injury might only sideline him for weeks rather than months.

“It is obvious if a player goes out like that you do not expect him to play against Newcastle. Jeremie is out, let’s see what the future brings,” said Slot.

“Let’s see how Jeremie is. Maybe he is not able to play on Saturday, but maybe he is able to play one or two days later. But we now go into a schedule with one game per week. That would usually mean less injuries, but you’re never sure.”

