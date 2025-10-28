Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Arne Slot and his future at Liverpool after a unanimous decision was reached among the club’s decision-makers.

Liverpool have given themselves a mountain to climb if they’re to retain their Premier League title. A seven-point gap to Arsenal has opened up and with three quarters of the season to go, that ordinarily wouldn’t be a problem. However, the table-toppers are no ordinary team.

Arsenal need just one goal each week to all-but guarantee three points. Liverpool need miracles and even then, it’s often not enough.

Four successive league defeats and an inability to defend set pieces, defend long balls, and break down low blocks have piled pressure on Arne Slot.

There have been murmurings of the Dutchman’s position being under threat, while some have even suggested Jurgen Klopp is ready to return if the axe is swung.

Whether you think it’s fair or otherwise, the spotlight is on Slot right now. It’s his job to ensure the new signings hit the ground running, his job to implement a gameplan that counters the tactics being used against Liverpool, and his job to affect positive change mid-match.

You can argue Slot is failing all three of those tasks, but according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are NOT going to panic.

Taking to YouTube, Romano insisted all of Liverpool’s key decision-makers are united in the belief Slot is the right man for Liverpool and he will not be sacked.

Full Fabrizio Romano quotes on Arne Slot situation

“Liverpool absolutely internally… and when I say internally it’s the hierarchy, the ownership, al the people at the club, really, really trust Arne Slot,” declared Romano.

“They are 100 percent convinced that Arne Slot is the best manager to handle this situation.

“Obviously it’s been a poor start to the season, but Liverpool are convinced everything will be okay, that it’s going to take some time to assess the squad with the new signings, to change something, to be back to the attitude from last season.

“But Liverpool have full trust in Slot. There is very good communication on a daily basis between the directors, all the people at the club in the management, and Arne Slot.

“There is no problem, no bad relationship, and no problems between the players and Slot.

“So [the issues] are really from a tactical point and also mental, obviously. But it’s not a problem between Slot and the players or Slot and the management.”

