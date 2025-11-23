Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Liverpool sacking Arne Slot with decision made

Fabrizio Romano has provided an emphatic update on the managerial situation at Liverpool amid continued speculation Arne Slot could be sacked.

Liverpool can’t buy a win right now, especially in the Premier League. The Reds have lost six matches in the league already this season, have a negative goal difference, and their mark of 20 goals conceded is the club’s joint-worst in their EPL history after a dozen games.

Slot appears incapable of blending the vast array of new signings into the mix, while he also appears powerless to arrest the declines of established stars, like Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

The Athletic’s James Pearce suggested the match-going fanbase are beginning to sour on Slot. A separate report from an admittedly unreliable outlet claimed Slot has eight matches to save his job.

The speculation has prompted trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, to weigh in on what’s really going on behind the scenes at Anfield.

Taking to YouTube, Romano stated: “What happens with Arne Slot? Guys, at the moment I don’t have any sort of information on Liverpool owners deciding to take a decision imminently on Arne Slot. So Liverpool are not thinking about changing the manager now.

“Obviously, they, the owners, the club, they want to see different kind of results, they expect so much more from Arne Slot and his team.

“So for sure, Liverpool want to see something different from the manager and also the players, because this is not only Arne Slot.

“The players also have to take responsibility as Virgil van Dijk said, so it’s the players and the coach.

“Obviously, Arne Slot knows the situation is dangerous, it’s complicated now, but at the same time Slot can feel the backing and the support from the club.

“Liverpool are NOT in talks with any other manager or considering the possibility to fire the coach.

“That’s the situation as of today. Of course, results have to change, imminently, so in the Champions League and Premier League, especially in the Premier League, because Liverpool are really in a complicated situation. That’s the feeling as of today.”

Latest Liverpool news – Van Dijk’s had enough / Trent regret?

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk did not hold back when launching a scathing assessment of his side’s embarrassing loss to Forest, while Slot answered questions over what fans perceived as a major selection blunder.

Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold regrets turning down the chance to sign a new contract from Liverpool and staying at Anfield and is not happy at Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, but TEAMtalk has analysed why this notion has to be treated with more than just a pinch of salt.