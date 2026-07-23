Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Liverpool signing French winger after hijack

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Liverpool hijacking PSG’s move for Monaco winger, Maghnes Akliouche.

Liverpool’s primary focus in the summer transfer window is overhauling their wide options. Mohamed Salah has left, while the Reds wouldn’t be averse to offloading both Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa if suitable offers were received.

Of course, Gakpo and Chiesa will only be allowed to depart if Liverpool bring more wingers on board. At present, the only other specialist options out wide are Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

Liverpool bid €100m for Yan Diomande earlier this summer, though the bid was rejected by RB Leipzig and the Ivorian has since signalled his intention to sign for PSG instead.

That’s put Andoni Iraola’s side on the trail of Bradley Barcola who could leave the back-to-back Champions League winners if Diomande arrives. The potential signing of Monaco’s Akliouche would be another sign Barcola is on the way out.

However, both Sky Sports and Liverpool reporter, David Lynch, recently claimed Liverpool had taken the first step towards hijacking PSG’s move for Akliouche by making an approach.

The France international, 24, is left-footed and plays primarily on the right. In theory, he could be Salah’s direct replacement, albeit not a very prolific or high profile one when compared to Diomande or Barcola.

In any case, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now taken to YouTube to detail the latest he’s hearing on Liverpool and Akliouche.

Per the reporter, the Liverpool links are tentative at best, and for now at least, all the signs still suggest Akliouche will end up in Paris and not 0n Merseyside.

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Liverpool unlikely to sign PSG-bound Maghnes Akliouche – Fabrizio Romano

“Many talking about the potential Liverpool hijack for Maghnes Akliouche,” began Romano. “As I told you, if I have some information on Liverpool trying or hijacking for Akliouche, I will let you know.

“But at the moment my information is PSG have an agreement with the player, and that he wants to go to PSG, and that PSG are in negotiations with Monaco.

“Club-to-club between PSG and Monaco… it’s not done yet. So until it’s done, as we saw with Morgan Rogers (Chelsea hijacked Arsenal’s deal), we have to be careful.

“But for sure the understanding is that the situation between PSG and Akliouche is still really, really, concrete. So PSG are working to close this deal as soon as possible.”

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Romano’s information echoes what TEAMtalk were told on Thursday morning.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, insisted Akliouche remains on course to join PSG, and that they and Monaco are edging closer to an agreement.

Monaco have already rejected three offers from PSG amid their insistence on holding out for €50m. Nevertheless, sources suggest Akliouche to PSG is a deal that will be made when all is said and done.

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