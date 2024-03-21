Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on potential Liverpool sale of superstar forward

Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on claims a Liverpool forward could join a Euro giant

Fabrizio Romano has dropped an emphatic update on remarkable claims Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could join PSG this summer.

Liverpool moved six months early to snuff out interest from Tottenham when signing Luis Diaz in the winter window of 2022. If all add-ons are met, the final fee FC Porto will receive for Colombia’s talisman is £50m.

Diaz was signed with a view to replacing Sadio Mane and the 27-year-old has since made the left wing role his own.

Diaz is yet to match the goals output Mane provided, though his workrate is exemplary and the tricky winger is a constant menace to opposing defences.

As such, it came as something of a shock to see the Sun claim Liverpool ‘are prepared to listen to offers’ for Diaz this summer.

The outlet claimed Diaz’s future would be linked to Salah’s. In other words, if Salah signed a new deal and snubbed Saudi Arabian interest for a second time, a lucrative Diaz sale wouldn’t be all that detrimental for the Reds.

That was followed up by FootMecato reporting Diaz had been installed as PSG’s priority target to replace Kylian Mbappe. The French icon will join Real Madrid as a free agent at season’s end.

Contact between PSG and Diaz’s representatives had reportedly been made and the first steps towards a surprise Liverpool sale had seemingly been taken.

Now, trusted transfer reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has responded to the Diaz to PSG claims and dropped a truth bomb on FootMecato.

Diaz to PSG truth revealed

Taking to X, Romano stated “no negotiations” are taking place and PSG have “other priorities” in the market.

“Liverpool have not been approached by Paris Saint-Germain for Luis Díaz so far, no negotiations or talks taking place,” wrote Romano.

“Liverpool not showing any desire or plan to sell Díaz, considered key top player.

“PSG have different priorities and currently not working on Luis Díaz deal.”

On the subject of who PSG will replace Mbappe with, senior Sky Sports reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, recently ruled out a move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Instead, if PSG do sign a direct replacement, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could be the man tasked with filling the void.

PSG’s post-Mbappe plans laid bare

“I would find it difficult to see [Rashford] moving to PSG,” began Solhekol. “Everyone knows Mbappe is going to be leaving PSG this summer to move to Real Madrid. That is going to save PSG about 200 million euros per year.

“Obviously they’ve been linked with players like Rashford, like Osimhen, like Rafael Leao at AC Milan as well.

“But my information is that Marcus Rashford is not really an option for them at all this summer.

“I know they were linked with him a couple of years ago when it looked like he may become a free agent.

“But he signed a new contract at United last summer. He’s contracted to them until 2028.

“I don’t think PSG will be making a move for him, and don’t forget they signed three forwards last summer anyway (Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Randall Kolo Muani).

“So they will have a lot of money to invest in the transfer market, but I wouldn’t rule them out of not signing any forwards this summer at all.

“I think if they do sign players they’re more likely to be young and hungry French players and perhaps [one] big superstar signing like Osimhen who’s got a release clause in his contract with Napoli.”

Osimhen’s Napoli release clause is understood to be worth in the region of €130m. The Nigerian is also a transfer target for Chelsea.

