Liverpool: Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Rio Ngumoha joining Bayern Munich

Rio Ngumoha is poised to put pen to paper and Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether it’s with Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Bayern looked into the signing of Ngumoha over the summer when pushing for competition for Luis Diaz on the left flank.

Ultimately, Liverpool made it crystal clear no deal was there to be made, with Bayern going on to sign the versatile Ismael Saibari instead.

However, German journalist Christian Falk recently revealed Bayern’s interest in Ngumoha has not dissipated.

What’s more, he insisted the Bundesliga champions are actually ‘in talks’ with Ngumoha’s representatives.

The speculation has prompted Romano to give his verdict on Ngumoha’s situation during an overnight update on YouTube.

And per Romano, Ngumoha only has eyes for Liverpool and a contract extension that will tie his long-term future to Anfield is advancing.

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Rio Ngumoha poised to sign new Liverpool contract

“Many of you keep asking me about Bayern because from Germany the rumours are coming back regarding Rio Ngumoha and Bayern, Rio attracting interest from Bayern,” began Romano.

“It’s two separate things guys. One thing is to say that Bayern like Rio, that’s not in doubt.

“But if you want me to come here and tell you all the clubs that like players like Rio, like players like Nico Paz… all the top clubs like these players. It’s obvious these are the best talents in the world.

“So by liking Rio is one thing. Another thing is Liverpool. Liverpool deserve respect in this story.

“Last summer there were at some points so many stories, so many links between Bayern and Rio like it was panic.

“No panic for Liverpool. The player was never for sale. Never an option even to negotiate.

“They didn’t want to indicate a number 50, 60, 70, 80, 100. No, Liverpool didn’t want to negotiate.

“Liverpool want to get a new contract done for Ngumoha as well as possible. The conversation is underway. It’s going quite well.

“Rio doing well is also an important point because to find game-time obviously for a young player is crucial, and so the direction is for Liverpool to push and try close this new contract for Rio as soon as possible.

“So Liverpool want absolutely to keep Rio, then the appreciation from Bayern is one thing, the real concrete negotiation is a different story because Rio is focused on these contract talks.”

TEAMtalk has been informed Ngumoha’s new agreement with Liverpool could be finalised as early as the international break, which begins after this weekend’s fixtures.

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