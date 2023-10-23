Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Victor Osimhen to Liverpool transfer

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a decisive update on the back of speculation Liverpool have struck an agreement on personal terms with Napoli hotshot Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool may be in the market for a new frontman if Mohamed Salah is successfully lured to Saudi Arabia in 2024. While Osimhen wouldn’t be a direct replacement for right winger Salah, he would be an eye-catching addition nonetheless.

Luis Diaz would continue to assume the left wing role, Osimhen would play up top and one of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo or Darwin Nunez would feature off the right.

It’s an intriguing proposition for the Reds and one reports in Italy claimed could become a reality.

Indeed, our Euro Paper Talk feature on Friday brought news from Italy of an apparent agreement being struck between Osimhen and Liverpool.

“The parties [Napoli and Osimhen] had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then [Osimhen’s agent Roberto] Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word,” reported Italian journalist Valter De Maggio

“What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached.

“Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope [Napoli owner Aurelio De] Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

Why Napoli could lose Osimhen

Osimhen’s future has come under the microscope following several ill-advised and incredibly tasteless social media posts from the club.

The Nigerian, 24, is under contract in Naples until 2025 and as such, forging a quick extension is of utmost importance to the Serie A champions.

TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea too would be in the mix in the event Napoli do decide to cash in. Any move is likely to break the £100m barrier.

But according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano, talk of an agreement being in place between Liverpool and Osimhen is premature.

Liverpool agreement claims “not true” – Romano

In quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo, the trusted transfer guru stressed “nothing is agreed” between Osimhen and any club. That includes both Liverpool and Napoli.

“Some media is reporting that Victor Osimhen already agreed contract terms with Liverpool,” said Romano. “Guys from what I’m told, Victor Osimhen hasn’t agreed anything with any club – not even with Napoli.

“There’s no agreement on the contract extension. Napoli made a really important proposal to Osimhen, in terms of contract, very important salary, the biggest in Napoli history is on the table for Osimhen. But he has not decided and he has not agreed anything with any club.

“So Osimhen will take his time. Reports of an agreement with Liverpool are not true.

“For sure, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on the situation of many strikers.

“But at the moment for Osimhen, nothing is agreed and nothing is decided.”

