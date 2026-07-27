Fabrizio Romano drops chilling update on Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, and while there are some positives, Reds fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet.

With Yan Diomande on course to join Real Madrid, Liverpool’s focus is fixed firmly on PSG and France ace, Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool internally view the 23-year-old as a world class winger. Back when attempting to sign Alexander Isak last summer, Barcola is the forward the Reds would have attempted to sign if Newcastle refused to play ball over Isak.

That’s despite the fact Barcola and Isak play different positions, and is indication of just how highly the Frenchman is rated at Anfield.

Barcola has declined the opportunity to sign a new contract in Paris. He’s keen on the idea of joining the Reds, and if gigantic sums are put forward, PSG would be open to cashing in while his value is at its peak.

Taking to X on Sunday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Liverpool have been leading the race for Bradley Barcola since April — and they are working on the deal.

‘Understand Barcola’s open to the move and gives priority to #LFC project if they can get a deal done with PSG. Liverpool, waiting for PSG indications on price/details.’

Regarding cost, other reporters like Ben Jacobs have claimed PSG are demanding the eye-watering sum of €170m / £145m for Barcola.

However, both Liverpool and Barcola’s camp will attempt to convince PSG to sell for less, per the reporter.

The signs do look positive for the Reds, though when taking to YouTube overnight, Romano essentially declared this is not a deal that will be made any time soon.

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Bradley Barcola to Liverpool will drag on – Fabrizio Romano

“Just quickly on Bradley Barcola, many questions again and I understand the excitement of Liverpool fans,” began Romano.

“But what I can say right now as an update is don’t expect something imminent.

“I know that now everyone (in the media) is jumping on the story. No one was caring about Barcola to Liverpool in April, May, June or July, now everyone is jumping on the story.

“But it doesn’t mean Liverpool are going to sign Barcola today. It’s not going to be a super-fast deal, it’s going to take time.

“It’s a complicated negotiation in the sense that it’s a lot of money, you need to negotiate and discuss, but the player is keen on the move.

“I’ll tell you more about Barcola soon, but the update is just about the timing, to control the excitement around that.”

Part of the reason this deal will take time to iron out is due to the extraordinary asking price PSG have communicated (€170m / £145m).

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There is virtually zero chance Liverpool’s opening offer meets that valuation, or comes remotely close.

As such, this appears to be a scenario where Liverpool are expected to table numerous bids over the course of several days and weeks, and could eventually get the green light on attempt number three or four, for example.

Personal terms not an issue

In any case, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has insisted Liverpool won’t face any issues on the player side of the deal.

What’s more, he claimed Liverpool’s opening bid could be submitted very soon, though as stressed, the opening offer is not likely to be accepted.

He wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are now set to do everything they can to sign Bradley Barcola before Deadline Day.

‘Liverpool are aware of the player’s personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front if a transfer agreement with PSG can be reached. More talks are scheduled for Monday.

‘Liverpool are considering submitting an opening bid soon. Barcola is open to leaving PSG this summer.’

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