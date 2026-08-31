Fabrizio Romano drops Cody Gakpo bombshell as Liverpool lean towards shock new decision

Two trusted reporters including Fabrizio Romano have delivered stunning fresh updates on the future of Cody Gakpo at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s main aim upon entering the summer transfer window was adding pace and trickery to their sluggish wide options.

Victor Munoz quickly arrived, and on Monday afternoon, the Reds officially confirmed Bradley Barcola has joined from PSG in a mammoth £123m deal too.

A move to sign a third winger has been explored and bids have been tabled. Liverpool offered £50m and then £60m for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, and £50m for Ismaila Sarr at Crystal Palace.

If the third winger were to arrive, Cody Gakpo will be given the green light to join Man City.

Enzo Maresca’s side have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman and are fully prepared to pay £85m.

Liverpool are more than willing to cash in at that price, though as mentioned, only if they sign another winger after Munoz and Barcola.

Gakpo, meanwhile, is on board with leaving Liverpool and joining City. If remaining at Anfield, he’s well aware he won’t be a regular starter any longer.

However, on Monday afternoon, the signs have now begun to point towards Gakpo STAYING at Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo set to stay at Liverpool?

The first clue came when reports claimed Palace have hiked the price to sign Sarr up to £75m.

Soon after, Ben Jacobs took to X to state: ‘There are unlikely to be any further additions [after Barcola] to the first-team squad unless late outgoings occur.

‘Manchester City have already made a formal bid for Cody Gakpo that is still under consideration.’

Jacobs followed that up with a second post that doubled down on claims Gakpo might very well stay put.

‘Manchester City have already made a formal bid for Cody Gakpo,’ he began. ‘Finances of a proposed deal are not expected to be an issue.

‘Yet as with Andy Robertson’s failed move to Spurs in January, #LFC will not sanction an exit if they feel it leaves them too thin.

‘If Gakpo leaves, Liverpool would need a replacement.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

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And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have now informed Gakpo they’re ready to keep him if signing a third new winger is no longer viable.

What’s more, Romano also claimed Gakpo would actually be happy to remain at Anfield, and isn’t as desperate to jump ship as reports had previously claimed.

Romano stated on X: ‘Liverpool informed Cody Gakpo’s camp they would be ready to keep him at the club if there’s no replacement.

‘All depends on Ismaila Sarr situation. Gakpo had agreed terms with City on Saturday but would also be happy to stay at Liverpool if club decide to close doors.’

Should Liverpool wind up keeping Gakpo, Man City could re-explore a move to sign their back-up target, Iliman Ndiaye, which could result in Tottenham’s agreed deal being hijacked.

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