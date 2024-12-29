Fabrizio Romano drops huge Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid update, as Liverpool guarantee made

Fabrizio Romano has provided his take on claims from Spain that Trent Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool he’s joining Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet Marca made headlines on Saturday when reporting Alexander-Arnold, 26, had ‘told Liverpool’s directors that he wants to play for Real Madrid.’

As such, the outlet claimed a renewal at Liverpool was now ‘impossible,’ with a switch to the Bernabeu at some stage in 2025 assured.

The update prompted a flurry of questions into transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has provided an update of his own via his YouTube channel.

Firstly, Romano reassured Liverpool fans that a January transfer is out of the question. If Liverpool have been informed of Alexander-Arnold’s intention to leave as Marca stated, the upcoming winter window would represent Liverpool’s final chance to cash in.

But per Romano, a January sale during a season in which Liverpool are competing for major honours has been completely ruled out.

“First point I want to touch on again is Trent is not a topic for January,” began Romano. “So January transfer window is not Trent transfer window.

“Trent will finish the season at Liverpool, for sure. Full focus on Liverpool. Liverpool are doing fantastic, Trent is doing fantastic… so everything is under control.”

What about the summer?

Regarding the summer, Romano went on to reaffirm Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s top transfer target and the club are and will continue striving to sign him.

However, the trusted reporter declared that as of now, nothing has been agreed between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid and perhaps crucially for Liverpool, “nothing has been communicated.”

In other words, Marca’s claims the right-back has informed Liverpool of his desire to leave are wide of the mark.

“For the summer, I keep repeating Real Madrid want Trent,” continued Romano. “Real Madrid are working on a deal for Trent. Real Madrid will push to sign Trent.

“So Real Madrid [have been] there since March, not today, not yesterday, not one month ago.

“He is a top target for Real Madrid, but what I can tell you at the moment is that nothing is agreed, nothing is done and nothing has been communicated.

“Liverpool are still in the mix and talking to the player and waiting to see how these conversations will go on Liverpool’s side and on Real Madrid’s side – because from January 1 Real Madrid are officially allowed to talk to the player.”

Latest Alexander-Arnold news – Pundits agree on Real Madrid move

Elsewhere, two pundits – one a former Liverpool player – have explained why Alexander-Arnold will be tempted by joining Real Madrid.

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez – now in charge of the Portugal national team – has stated that Alexander-Arnold will need to join Madrid if he is to win the Ballon d’Or or gain ‘recognition’ as a global superstar.

“Years ago we would have said he’s English and it’s his club so he will stay and finish his career [at Liverpool],” Martinez said. “I don’t think that’s the case now.

“The English players love the challenge of going abroad. They feel that to maybe win a Ballon d’Or or [get] recognition from [the] football world, you have to go abroad.

“Then you look at the situation, there are not many players around the world now with the quality of Trent [who are] available on a free transfer.

“Let’s be realistic, if Trent wanted to stay at Liverpool, maybe he would have already signed the contract.”

Former Reds left-back, John Arne Riise, has also given his verdict on Alexander-Arnold.

While Riise thinks the 26-year-old is ‘happy’ at Anfield, he agrees with Martinez that an exit is most likely.

“There’s never been anyone like him in world football or at Liverpool,” he said. “He is exceptional. In modern football, you have to be good defensively and offensively, he is exceptionally good going forward with his passing and vision.

“I think he’s happy, but it’s more about Trent himself and what he wants from his career. Does he need something new, or is he happy here? That is the big question. I think he will go.”