Luis Diaz is ‘open’ to joining Barcelona and Liverpool have opened the door to his sale, with Fabrizio Romano delivering a tantalising update on the proposed move.

Diaz is a player Liverpool must reach a decision on sooner rather than later. The Colombian is 28 years of age and remains on the terms he agreed upon arriving from FC Porto three years ago. As such, the winger pockets just £55,000-a-week at present – a sum well below what a player of his calibre warrants.

Numerous reports have suggested Diaz and his camp are understandably angling for a new contract on much improved terms.

Liverpool are understood to have held exploratory talks over an extension, though the bulk of their attention has been on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

That trio are out of contract this summer, while Ibrahima Konate – now linked with PSG and Real Madrid – will see his existing deal expire in 2026.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently suggested Liverpool are leaning towards letting Diaz go. In his words, there are “concrete possibilities” for Diaz to depart at season’s end.

TEAMtalk has been informed Arsenal are admirers of the relentless winger, though he’s not their first choice for the left side. That honour belongs to Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

Manchester City tried to sign Diaz in the summer of 2024 and he was again in the spotlight in January when targeted by the Saudi Pro League.

But in a fresh update delivered via his YouTube channel, Romano explained why Diaz’s future if leaving Liverpool could actually lay in Barcelona.

“For Luis Diaz it’s not guaranteed but it’s a possibility,” began Romano. “It’s something that has been discussed already because there was interest from Saudi and Luis Diaz decided to stay at the club. Now what about Barcelona?

“Luis Diaz is one of the three/four names on the shortlist of Barcelona for the summer transfer window.

“Nothing has been agreed and nothing has been discussed yet, especially on the club side because it’s too early and Barcelona will take their time before deciding who is the winger they want to sign and how much they have left in terms of budget and financial fair play.

“So with Barca there is still work to do before saying ‘okay, we’ll go for this player and get him’… but Luis Diaz is on the list.

“I’m told that Barcelona have a very good relationship with people close to Luis Diaz and that’s a very good factor. I’m also told that Diaz would be open to trying a new experience in Spain, in this case Barcelona.

“Very exciting football, a fast quality player with his skills would be absolutely perfect, so Diaz could be tempted by this opportunity.

“But at the moment still no negotiations and still no direct contacts and there are more options in the list at Barcelona.

“But for Diaz the possibility to leave is something concrete and the interest from Saudi remains. They wanted him from the beginning of January and it was the end of December/beginning of January when contacts took place. The player decided to stay, but from Saudi they remain interested.”

