The failure by Liverpool to bring proven winner Michael Edwards back to Anfield to lead the post Jurgen Klopp era has been explained by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with an approach on West Ham now very much in the Merseysiders’ sights.

Supporters of the Merseysiders are still in something of a state of shock after the stunning news last week that revealed Klopp will walk away from the club he has managed with distinction for the last nine years at the end of the season. And after leading Liverpool to four major European finals, six cups – including both the Champions League and Premier League – the German will go down in the history books as one of their greatest ever managers.

The departure of Klopp already has club owners FSG fearing the worst, especially with the exit of some of English football’s biggest name managers in recent years – namely Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger – seeing both Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively, suffer drop-offs in the intervening years.

As such, there is a fear that similar could now happen at Anfield given Klopp’s importance and status at Anfield.

Plans are already in place as to who will succeed Klopp in the dug-out and Xabi Alonso is strongly considered by many as the outstanding favourite for the job.

To that end, FSG’s hopes of appointing the Bayer Leverkusen coach at Anfield on Wednesday received a significant push forward after a former Reds teammate seemingly cleared the way for Alonso’s appointment at Liverpool.

The arrival of Alonso, who is well-versed and respected in the fabric of Anfield, would surely give the Reds a fighting chance of ensuring that likely drop-off was kept to a minimum.

Klopp owes lots of success to canny former sporting director

It’s not just Klopp who is due to leave Anfield either, with his assistant Pep Lijnders and sporting director Jorge Schmadtke also moving on in the coming months.

Schmadtke, in particular, has done great work in helping the Reds rebuild their midfield last summer.

To further ensure Liverpool don’t suffer that a decline, Reds chiefs have also reportedly earmarked a familar face in Edwards to step back into his former role.

Edwards’ role in Liverpool’s ascension under Klopp cannot be underestimated, with the Englishman masterminding many of the club’s top signings in recent years, with deals for famed front three Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all his doing, while the sale of Philippe Coutinho to fund moves for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker is also considered a masterstroke.

Since his exit at Anfield in 2022, Edwards has been offered multiple roles to return to the game.

And following his departure, Edwards subsequently joined forces with former Reds director of research, Ian Graham, when forming data consultancy firm Ludonautics.

However, while remaining outside the peripheries of mainstream football, it was reported earlier this week that Liverpool had made contact with Edwards to try and convince him to return to his former job.

Fabrizio Romano explains failed Liverpool move for Michael Edwards

However, that approach was very rapidly turned down, and now transfer expert Romano has had his say as to why Reds owner John W Henry saw his efforts come to nothing.

“As reported [on Tuesday], Michael Edwards was approached over a return to Liverpool in an even more senior role than he had previously,” Romano said.

“Edwards is happy with his current job, this is basically the reason. He has no intention to return, it’s not about the role but just happy with what he’s doing now.

“I can’t predict when we will see him back in football, or at which club, as he’s very satisfied with his current situation.”

Edwards has also been linked with Manchester United in recent months, though if Edwards has rejected Liverpool, it seems a stretch to suggest he could take up a similar role with their arch rivals.

Having been rejected by Edwards, Liverpool are now reported to have turned their focus towards West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten.

The 44-year-old has also done a stellar job since taking the role on at the London Stadium, overseeing the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m, but then reinvesting that cash in Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

It’s believed a Liverpool approach for Steidten would also help them curry favour with Alonso, who is also well aware of his work.

